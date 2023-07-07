Genshin Impact Furina leaks: Signature weapon, release date, design and more details

Genshin Impact's official Fontaine teaser introduced Hydro Archon Furina to the audience. It was the first time players got to see a glimpse of her final character design, voice, and personality. All playable Archons are famous for their unique kits to provide support or damage in a party and the same is expected from Furina.

As Genshin Impact players patiently save tons of Primogems for her banner and signature weapons, they might wonder about her release date and other details. Fortunately, many leaks are circulating in the community about her that answers some questions. Here is everything players need to know.

Genshin Impact leaks: Furina's weapon, character design, and more

With the Genshin Impact 3.8 update being the last Sumeru update, players are already preparing their accounts for Fontaine and its new characters. One of the most sought-after future characters is the Hydro Archon Furina. Players recently got a glimpse at her final character designs and personality in the recent official video, Overture Teaser: The Final Feast.

Previous Genshin Impact leaks from various credible sources, such as Hutaolover, Mero, and many others have shared lots of information about her. As the Hydro Archon, Furina is expected to be a 5-star Hydro character. As shown in the Reddit post above, she has been rumored to use sword weapons and her signature sword is a 5-star Fontaine weapon called Moonlight.

Her character design features a teen female model with different shades of blue with black and white colors. Even her hair is based on the same color palette.

Another leaker, Videre, has uncovered news about Furina's personality. As per their leaks from r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks, the Hydro Archon has her personality divided into different personalities. The source has used Upper-Rank Demon - Hantengu from Demon Slayer as an example.

Expected Release date

HoYoverse officials and the leakers have yet to release any information about Furina's release in the future. Here is a quick overview of the previous Archon release:

Anemo Archon (Venti): 1.0

Geo Archon (Zhongli): 1.2

Electro Archon (Ei): 2.1

Sumeru Archon (Nahida): 3.2

As many will observe, there is no pattern followed by officials when it comes to releasing Archons. Recent leaks from HutaoLover77 have speculated a character sheet that suggests that Hydro Archon might release in Genshin Impact 4.2 update. The logic behind the speculations seems to be related to the Archon Quest progression.

Overall, players should take all this with a grain of salt. These are early leaks and everything is currently subject to change. In the meantime, keep following official channels and relevant leakers for future announcements.

Poll : 0 votes