Genshin Impact reveals Arlecchino, Lyney, Lynette, Furina, and other Fontaine characters

Genshin Impact just dropped a new video, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast," officially revealing Fontaine and its new characters. The official teaser introduces many new characters expected to appear in future patches. Many of these characters and their model design leaks had been circulating on the internet for a while. This video shows the final designs, putting an end to the leaks.

The teaser has sparked excitement within the Genshin Impact community as they will likely see new characters in action. In this article, players will learn all about the upcoming Fontaine characters from the official teaser.

Genshin Impact's official reveal of Fontaine characters

Enjoy a rapturous ode sung in reverse,

Enjoy a whirling waltz drowning in tears of joy and sorrow,

Enjoy a magical performance for which none shall applaud...



After watching the new official teaser, Genshin Impact players have taken over multiple social media channels to express their joy. This reveals the final design for future characters and showcases their personality. Given below are all the new Fontaine characters in the order they were officially teased.

Freminet

Freminet (Image via HoYoverse)

From the latest Genshin Impact teaser, it can be confirmed that Freminet is a diver by occupation. Mentioned below are his voice actors:

English: Paul Castro Jr.

Japanese: Toki Shunichi

His JP voice actor is particularly popular for his roles in Tokyo Revengers (Kazutora) and Project Sekai (Rui).

Lyney & Lynette

Fontaine siblings (Image via HoYoverse)

Players finally get an official glimpse of the Fontaine siblings rumored to debut in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. The official teaser confirms their occupation as magician and magician's assistant. Lyney's voice actors include:

English: Daman Mills

Japanese: Hiro Shimono

Similarly, given below are the official voice actors for Lynette:

English: Anairis Quiñones

Japanese: Yuu Sasahara

Navia & Charlotte

Navia & Charlotte: Close friends? (Image via HoYoverse)

While Genshin Impact players already know about Charlotte and her work as Fontaine's reporter, the official teaser confirms Navia and her as close friends.

Furthermore, players also notice the latter's bubbly personality despite rumors suggesting she works in the Navy. The official notes reveal the following voice actors for the characters:

Charlotte

English: Maya Aoki Tuttle

Japanese: Azumi Waki

Navia

English: Brenna Larsen

Japanese: Aki Toyosaki

Wriothesley & Sigewinne

Prison warden with little girl (Image via HoYoverse)

Surprisingly, Genshin Impact players see Wriothesley and Sigewinne together in a scene. The official teaser shows the little girl offering a beverage, but Wriothesley chooses to drink something else. Many players hope to see a relationship similar to Klee and Albedo between the two.

Formerly known as Waghild in the leaks, Sigewinne is currently rumored to debut as a 4-star Hydro bow character. Rumors also suggest that Wriothesley is a prison warden and will be a 5-star Cryo unit.

Clorinde

Potential 5-star Electro (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players catch an official glimpse at the final design of Clorinde, also formerly known as Captain R, in previous leaks. In the official teaser, we can see her Electro vision on her neck. She also uses a pistol in the video, indicating that she might be the first character to use firearms in her potential kit. Below is an overview of her official voice actors:

English: Crystal Lee

Japanese: Yui Ishikawa

"The Knave" Arlecchino

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the second time players see Arlecchino on Genshin Impact's official videos. In the latest teaser, she is well acquainted with Lyney and Lynette, confirming previous leaks about the Fontaine siblings originating from House of Hearth, an orphanage managed by Arlecchino. Given below are her official voice actors:

English: Erin Yvette

Japanese: Nanako Mori

Furina & Neuvillette

Fontaine Archon & Chief of Justice (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact's latest official teaser shows Hydro Archon and the Chief of Justice involved in small talks. The video clearly shows Furina's desire to see more drama and twists in the court trials. Players also get to hear their voices in the video. Here is a quick overview of Furina's voice actors:

English: Amber Lee Connors

Japanese: Inori Minase

Similarly, given below are the official voice actors for Neuvillette:

English: Ray Chase

Japanese: Hiroshi Kamiya

All these voice actors are some of the best in the industry, well known for their roles in many popular anime series and games.

