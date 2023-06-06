All upcoming Genshin Impact characters leaked so far (2023)

In the past few months, a ton of information about the upcoming Genshin Impact characters was leaked by several insiders in the community, including the ones from Fontaine such as Focalors and Wriothesley. Some of the information contains images of a few entities that are expected to be released in one of the Fontaine updates. Leakers also believe that HoYoverse may soon add a new Fatui Harbinger as a playable unit in Genshin Impact.

However, the leaks don't make it clear when these characters will be released, except for a few. This article will list all the units that have been leaked and are expected to be released during the Fontaine update.

Note: This article is based on rumors and the information is thus subject to change.

List of all the upcoming playable characters in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

1) Wriothesley

Wriothesley is from Fontaine and is expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 4.1. According to the leaks from HutaoLover77, he is expected to be a 5-star Cryo unit, and potentially the first male character of this rarity and element as well. Furthermore, it is speculated that there is a chance that HoYoverse might add Wriothesley to the Standard Banner.

2) Lyney

Lyney is an upcoming character from Fontaine who was initially teased in the Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail video. According to a leaker named Mero, he will likely be released as a 5-star Pyro Bow unit. At the moment, Lyney is expected to debut in version 4.0, the first Fontaine update.

3) Lynette

Similar to Lyney, Lynette was also teased in the Travail video and is an upcoming character from Fontaine. She is also speculated to be a 4-star Anemo Sword unit and is also expected to be released in version 4.0.

4) Freminet

Mero @merlin_impact Name: Freminet

Weapon: Claymore

Element: Cryo

Rarity: 4*

Release Version: 4.0

Affiliation: Fontaine



Art is AI generated from visual description.

Mero recently shared an AI-generated image of a rumored upcoming character named Freminet. He is also expected to be released in Genshin Impact version 4.0. It is speculated that he has the Cryo vision and will likely use a Claymore as his weapon.

5) Charlotte

Mero @merlin_impact twitter.com/merlin_impact/… Mero @merlin_impact In 3.7 will be a TCG related event that bring the release of Archon TCG cards, we will also see a brand new Fontaine journalist character who will be playable further in the future. Finally. Cryo Catalyst

Genshin Impact players who played the recent TCG event would already know Charlotte. She is a journalist from Fontaine who works for The Steambird newspaper company. Based on the leaks from Mero, Charlotte will be released as a 4-star character in one of the Fontaine updates. It is also speculated that she could potentially be the first-ever Cryo catalyst unit in the game.

6) Focalors

Focalors is the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact. The above post by GENSHIN_ES showcases her full model design. While her release version is still unknown, several leakers including HutaoLover77 have already leaked her potential kit. It is speculated that she may have an ability related to gravity that drains HP from her party members, but provides massive damage buffs in exchange.

7) Neuvillette

Neuvillette's leaked designs (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image was leaked a few weeks ago and it is speculated that it belongs to Neuvillette. He is one of the rumored upcoming characters in Genshin Impact. Not much is known about him except the fact that he is the Chief Justice of Fontaine.

8) Arlecchino "The Knave"

胡桃 @Hutaosub77 疑わしい



召使は炎元素片手剣

※初期情報であるため変更される可能性があります



Questionable



Alecchino is a pyro sword

Questionable

Alecchino is a pyro sword

**this is a severe STC disease, so please point out if it has been changed

Arlecchino "The Knave" is one of the Fatui Harbingers. There have been many leaks about her having a role in the Fontaine Archon Quest and possibly becoming a playable character as well. She is speculated to be a Pyro Sword user. Although her rarity was not leaked, she is expected to be a 5-star.

9) Columbina "Damselette"

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos

Dottore - Playable

Capitano - High Chance To Be Playable

Damselette - Playable

Regrator - Playable

Marionette - Playable

Arlecchino - Playable

Pulcinella - Assumed Playable, Now Unknown

Pierro - Unknown

Signora - Unknown



Sources: saveyourprimos.carrd.co/#upcoming

Last year, SYP shared a list of all the Fatui Harbingers and their chances of becoming playable characters. While not much is known about Columbina, she is the third most powerful Harbinger and interestingly, she was listed as playable by SYP.

Furthermore, there are leaks that a female Fatui Harbinger may have a major role in the Fontaine Archon Quest and there are chances that it could be Columbina if not Arlecchino.

10) Captain R

queer disaster @chaotic_gojo Bruh pls- I hope Captain R’s design is the green one. I hate the fanservice w the pink one lol. Like pls- genshin- Masc women pls-

The above post from chaotic_gojo shows two old images that supposedly belong to Captain R. She is one of the many characters from Fontaine that were leaked a few months ago. Her release date, element, and rarity are currently unknown.

11) Mummy girl

Team China recently shared an AI-generated image of a supposedly new "mummy girl" character from Sumeru. SYP has also confirmed that she will be released as a new unit in Genshin Impact. However, her name, element, and release date are still unknown.

12) Chiori

Mero @merlin_impact Step into the fashionable world of Chiori, the esteemed researcher and designer renowned for her expertise in fabric and color. Nestled within her store in Fontaine, she unveils a treasure trove of exquisite textiles and shares her unparalleled tailoring skills.

Mero @merlin_impact Guided by her unique philosophy, exemplified by the principle of "comfortably wearing a beautiful flower upon one's body", Chiori weaves magic into each outfit she creates.

Mero recently shared some information about a new character named Chiori. Interestingly, Genshin Impact fans can also hear about her in Kirara's voice lines. Not a lot is known about Chiori except that she is from Inazuma, she left the region for Fontaine, and is running a store.

