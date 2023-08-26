Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Release version, weapon type, element, and playable character details

Arlecchino is a highly anticipated Genshin Impact character with several interesting leaks to analyze. Her rumored release version is a hot topic, as are details about her weapon and element. Everything discussed below is always subject to change, but it's worth noting that these particular leaks come from reliable leakers with a good track record.

Hence, there is a good likelihood that these rumors could be true. Let's start with the release version leaks before diving into the limited gameplay details available at the moment. Note that some of the following information will be vague due to how far away Arlecchino's release date is from now.

Genshin Impact leaks unveil more details about Arlecchino's release version and gameplay

A screenshot of a relevant leak (Image via t.me/s/vississ_leak)

The above Genshin Impact leak states the following about Alrecchino:

Element: Pyro

Pyro Weapon: Polearm

Polearm Release Version: Last new 5-star in the Fontaine patches

She was previously leaked as a Pyro Sword user, but that appears to have changed with the latest rumors. No details about her signature weapon have been released yet, meaning there isn't anything to confirm her weapon type at present.

The release version leaks are interesting since it's not too specific. For those unaware, the Fontaine Versions referenced above mean any of the 4.X updates. The leak simply suggests that this character will be the last new 5-star introduced, indicating she should come out in one of the late patches.

Gameplay leaks

Sadly, there isn't much revealed about Arlecchino's kit in Genshin Impact. The Reddit post shown above is a compilation of various leaks stated by the very reliable Uncle YC. This Fatui Harbinger apparently "controls HP."

How she does it remains to be seen. Since current rumors point to her being the last 5-star introduced in the 4.X patches, that means players won't get her beta test gameplay footage for several months.

An older leak by Uncle YC mentioned that puppeteering is tied to Arlecchino's kit in some capacity. Unfortunately, the news on this topic is as barren as the rumors about her HP controlling capabilities. It is worth noting that details about gameplay are always subject to change, such as how this Fatui Harbinger was initially leaked as a Sword user in her concept art yet now wields Polearms.

Another leak stating that she uses Polearms instead of Swords (Image via t.me/s/merlinimpact)

Leaker Merlin Impact also reported that Arlecchino uses Polearms as her weapon of choice in Genshin Impact. While there might not be much leaked about this character's gameplay, there are some notable leaks pertaining to her story to cover up next.

Storyline leaks

Supposedly, Arlecchino holds the 4th seat of the Fatui Harbingers, indicating her importance in the organization. There was speculation that she had the fourth or tenth seat. If the above leak is accurate, then that old discussion could be put to rest.

The leaker who stated this information did unveil some important 4.2 banner leaks that were supported by the highly reliable Uncle YC, meaning this storyline reveal could be accurate, too.

Some Genshin Impact leaks also reveal quotes from upcoming Version Updates. The one shown above is apparently for Version 4.1. It talks about Arlecchino's kindness towards her soldiers, often giving them simple missions. Whether this is a facade tied to her rumored manipulative skills is unknown.

