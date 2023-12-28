Genshin Impact update schedule 2024

Genshin Impact will release a lot of new characters and weapons in 2024, starting with Xianyun and Gaming in 4.4. The year will see the conclusion of the Fontaine arc and the arrival of the Pyro nation of Natlan. Version 4.8 is expected to be the last patch before Natlan arrives in the 5.0 update.

Each update lasts 42 days, with Phase I and Phase II stretching to 21 days each. This article will provide a schedule of all the updates coming to Genshin Impact in 2024.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact update schedule for 2024: Upcoming version release dates

Version 4.4

Xianyun and Gaming drip marketing for v4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's upcoming version 4.4 will be the first update in 2024. It will be released worldwide on January 31, 2024, and celebrate the Lantern Rite festival, which will see the Traveler return to Liyue. It is expected to feature Xianyun and Xiao in the first half of the update, while the second half, set to arrive on February 21, 2024, may offer Nahida and Yae Miko.

Here is the banner order for the 4.4 Lantern Rite banners:

First half, January 31, 2024: Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Xiao

Second half, February 21, 2024: Nahida and Yae Miko

Version 4.5

Chiori, as seen in v4.3 trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.5 update is expected to arrive on March 14, 2024, and feature the newly revealed Geo character, Chiori. Owner of Chioriya Boutique at the Court of Fontaine, she first appeared in the flagship event of version 4.3.

Leaks have indicated that Chiori may be a 5-star figure and wield a sword as her weapon of choice. Moreover, she may be a good support for the Geo DPS, Navia. However, it hasn't yet been revealed whether she will appear in the first or second half of the update.

Here are the Phase I and Phase II release dates for the 4.5 update:

First half: March 14, 2024

Second half: April 3, 2024

Version 4.6

Arlecchino, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.6 update is slated to release on April 25, 2024. It is expected to introduce the much-hyped Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, aka The Knave, as a playable character. She is the fourth among the Harbingers and was pivotal in Fontaine's Archon Quest.

Arlecchino's in-game appearance has revealed her Pyro vision. Furthermore, leaks suggest that she will be a 5-star Polearm user. It is yet to be determined if she will debut in Phase I or Phase II.

Let's take a look at the banner release dates for version 4.6:

First half: April 25, 2024

Second half: May 16, 2024

Version 4.7

Clorinde with the Traveler and Paimon (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4.7 update of Genshin Impact is scheduled for June 6, 2024. Clorinde and Sigewinne are expected to be featured on the limited-time character banner during the patch. Leaks have suggested that both may be 5-star characters and wield a Sword and a Bow, respectively.

Clorinde is known to be an Electro character, whereas Sigewinne is rumored to be a Hydro healer. Players will have to wait for further leaks to learn their individual release dates.

The release dates for the first and second half of version 4.7 are as follows:

First half: June 6, 2024

Second half: June 27, 2024

Version 4.8

Expected to be the final Fontaine update, Genshin Impact 4.8 is touted to arrive on July 18, 2024. Leaks have suggested Emilie, a well-known perfumer from Fontaine, will be the new character arriving in the patch. However, not much has been revealed about her as of now.

Here are the banner release dates for version 4.8:

First half: July 18, 2024

Second half: August 8, 2024

Version 5.0

Iansan, as seen in Teyvat Preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Arriving on August 29, 2024, Genshin Impact's 5.0 update will finally unleash the Natlan region and kick off the Traveler's journey in the land of Pyro. The region is expected to be based on tribal areas of South America.

As of this writing, only two characters from this region have been teased, namely Iansan and Xbalanque.

Let's take a look at the banner release dates for version 5.0:

First half: August 29, 2024

Second half: September 20, 2024

Version 5.1

Genshin Impact's version 4.1 may debut on October 11, 2024. This patch will further Natlan's storyline and release more acts in Chapter of Archon Quest, titled "Incandescent Ode of Resurrection."

The characters during this update will appear on the following dates:

First half: October 11, 2024

Second half: November 1, 2024

Version 5.2

Genshin Impact is expected to introduce the 5.2 update on November 22, 2024. It will be the last patch to be released in 2024. The update will continue the Natlan saga and release character banners on the following expected dates:

First half: November 22, 2024

Second half: December 13, 2024

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.