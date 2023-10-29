Genshin Impact 4.8 leaks hint at Emilie's release and more character details

Genshin Impact's Fontaine region will introduce an array of new characters to the game. While many have already made an appearance, there are a few that have only been hinted at in the voicelines. One such character is Emilie, who is a highly regarded perfume designer in the region. Notable leakers, Uncle 100 and Uncle Ahq, have recently revealed that Emilie may become playable in version 4.8 of the game.

While her character design is yet to be leaked, there is information available about her personality from the voicelines of other characters. Recently, himo_sino on X leaked a Chevreuse voiceline, who is another upcoming unit, describing Emilie. The former is also mentioned in Lyney, Lynette, and Wriothesley's voicelines.

Let's take a look at who is Emilie in Genshin Impact and when will she be released.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

New Genshin Impact 4.8 character Emilie leaked ahead of official introduction

Emilie is a renowned perfume designer in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. Her products are known to be so popular that people line up at dawn for a chance to purchase them. She has been referenced many times, but she is yet to make an appearance in the game.

While there have been no leaks regarding her design and character models as of this writing, Uncle 100 and Uncle Ahq, two credible leakers in the community, have revealed that Emilie will join the roster of playable characters in version 4.8.

This information comes following the recently leaked roadmap of all upcoming characters set to feature between Genshin Impact's version 4.3 and 4.8. The particular leak also suggested rarity changes for Sigewinne and Chiori.

As of v4.1, Emilie is mentioned by four in-game characters. Lyney, Lynette, and Wriothesley mention her in their character voicelines. Meanwhile an NPC, called Calcagni at the Court of Fontaine, talks about her fragrances when you engage in a dialogue with her.

Aside from the aforementioned characters, there is one more person whose description of Emilie we now know about. himo_sino on X (formerly Twitter), recently leaked a voiceline from an upcoming character called Chevreuse. The latter is the Captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol in Fontaine who seems to have a good relationship with the former.

Chevreuse mentions that Emilie is very knowledgeable about chemistry and also has a keen eye when it comes to tracking down criminals. She further adds that Emilie is capable of figuring out the perfume of criminals, what flowers they sent, where they have stepped, and more.

