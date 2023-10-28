Who is Chevreuse in Genshin Impact?

The Fontaine arc in Genshin Impact plans to keep introducing new characters despite the main story's ending. Players are constantly creating the best party suitable with the newly released Fontaine characters, making the game interesting for everyone with each update. Chevreuse is one character that doesn't have any official appearance, with her playable kit not being too far off.

Based on several leaks, it has been known that the 4.3 update will bring in Chevreuse alongside Navia. The former, however, has been leaked to be a 4-star, with no further information to go with.

This article will update players with everything available on Chevreuse in the current version of Genshin Impact, alongside a few leaks.

Disclaimer: Some of the information mentioned in this article is based on leaks. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Everything to know about Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Chevreuse's information can be found via a few existing voice lines from playable characters and NPCs in the game's current version.

She is the Captain of the "Special Security and Surveillance Patrol," which is Fontaine's primary Law Enforcement Service and one of the main information sources for Fontaine's journalists, especially on monsters, crimes, bandits, and more.

The voice line regarding Chevreuse's reputation in law enforcement can be known from Wriothesley, who states the following:

"Most inmates seem to gain a new level of respect for the rules after receiving attention from the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol. As the captain, Chevreuse is an instrumental part of that team."

Additionally, it seems that she is a regular customer at the Beaumont Workshop, according to Freminet's following statement:

"I hear that Chevreuse is a regular customer of Beaumont Workshop. She always purchases the most expensive and advanced components for her musket. If I make enough Mora, maybe one day I can afford to upgrade Pers's components."

Beaumont Workshop is located within the walls of Fontaine City, just under the Statue of the Seven. Estelle, being the boss of the workshop, can be expected to be an acquaintance of Chevreuse as well.

While this is as far as the official information goes, the community will be thrilled to know her leaked whereabouts. One of the most reputed Genshin Impact leakers, Stepleaker, shared details on Chevreuse's 3D model alongside her voice lines with different skills.

Additionally, it seems as though Chevreuse will have a lot to say in Genshin Impact 4.3's flagship event, as she is rumored to have 377 voice lines compared to Paimon's 231. Finally, in terms of her kit, Chevreuse might be a Pyro Polearm character. The following post by Uncle SH reveals her perks against enemies:

Chevreuse's drip marketing can be expected two days before the release of Genshin Impact 4.2, which is on November 8, 2023.