Genshin Impact 4.3 drip-marketing date and character announcement speculations

Genshin Impact's version 4.3 will be the last update of the ongoing 2023. The patch will go live on December 20, 2023, and is expected to release two new playable characters. One of them is speculated to be Navia, the president of Spina di Rosula, and it is confirmed that she is a Geo unit that uses a Claymore as her weapon. Meanwhile the other is Chevreuse, the captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol in Fontaine.

This also means that the officials will drip-market these characters a couple of days before the version 4.2 update is released. Travelers can check out the expected date for the official announcements of the upcoming units in this article.

Note: This article contains speculation and is based on leaks. Thus, the information present is subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Navia and Chevreuse drip-marketing date and more

Navia from Archon Quest cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Several leaks have claimed that Navia and Chevreuse will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 update, which is also the final update of the year 2023. Travelers can expect the official announcement of the characters' release in November. Based on past precedence, a new playable unit is usually revealed a couple of days before the patch that proceeds their own release patch goes live.

Here are some examples:

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet were added in 4.0, but were revealed two days before 3.8.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette were added in 4.1, but were revealed two days before 4.0.

Furina and Charlotte will be released in 4.2, but were revealed two days before 4.1.

Therefore, players can expect the officials to announce Navia and Chevreuse as playable units two days before version 4.2 drops, that is November 6, 2023.

Genshin Impact 4.2 expected banners

Based on the leaks from Uncle Chicken, Genshin Impact version 4.3 is expected to feature the following 5-star characters:

Navia (Geo - Claymore)

(Geo - Claymore) Albedo (Geo - Sword)

(Geo - Sword) Itto (Geo - Claymore)

(Geo - Claymore) Raiden Shogun (Electro - Polearm)

Their banner order is currently unknown, so it is difficult to say when Navia will make her debut. Meanwhile, Itto, Albedo, and Raiden Shogun are also expected to get rerun banners in this update.

According to a dataminer called Siko, Chevreuse will be released in version 4.3 as a 4-star Pyro character. Her weapon type is speculated to be Polearm. Unfortunately, there are no kit leaks available, so travelers will have to wait until Genshin Impact 4.3 beta starts.

In any case, none of the things mentioned above have been officially confirmed by HoYoverse. Thus, the banners and character information are subject to change.