Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Chevreuse element, weapon type, release, and everything known so far

Chevreuse is a new character leaked to be in Genshin Impact 4.3. As of this writing, she is yet to be officially revealed by miHoYo. Hence, everything about her discussed here is subject to change. Freminet mentions her in a voice line, but that's as far as official news regarding this unit goes. This article will take a gander at what the current leaks regarding her suggest.

Apparently, Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user who will become playable in Genshin Impact 4.3. Old leaks used to call her Sertice, but keep in mind that particular name is now considered outdated. No gameplay videos of her are currently available to view.

Genshin Impact 4.3 leaks: Everything known about Chevreuse at the moment

Dataminer Siko has leaked that Chevreuse will be playable in Genshin Impact 4.3. This individual might not be well-known in the leaking community. However, it is worth mentioning that credible leaker StepLeaks reposted this release version rumor. Hence, this rumor may be considered somewhat reliable.

No specific banner phase featuring this unit in 4.3 has been confirmed yet. Thus, this character could be released around two dates based on this game's current update schedule:

Phase 1: Around December 20, 2023

Around December 20, 2023 Phase 2: Around January 9, 2024

miHoYo hasn't confirmed the banner dates yet, so it's worth pointing out that the above dates are estimations based on patches typically lasting for 42 days as of late.

Some leaks, like the one above, also suggest that this new Genshin Impact 4.3 character will have the Pyro Vision. Sadly, no specific gameplay details about what her theoretical kit can do exist. The 4.3 beta hasn't started yet, so Travelers must be patient until it launches, so more leaks pertaining to her come out.

Weapon leaks

StepLeak's leak about her using Polearms (Image via StepLeak)

According to leaker StepLeaks, this character uses Polearms as her weapon. This new information is interesting since old concept art leaks indicated that she preferred Swords. This goes to show that the popular phrase "subject to change" applies to leaks for a reason.

Old unofficial concept art for Chevreuse from back when she was known as Sertice indicated that this unit was a Sword user. Note that such visual leaks don't always include finalized information. The art suggesting she's a sword wielder is considered outdated, so Travelers should know that Chevreuse uses Polearms now.

Official information

Genshin's Freminet is the only character known to reference this new 4.3 4-star character in a voice line. Here is what he says:

"I hear that Chevreuse is a regular customer of Beaumont Workshop. She always purchases the most expensive and advanced components for her musket. If I make enough Mora, maybe one day I can afford to upgrade Pers's components."

Whether she uses a musket in combat or not remains to be seen. Still, at least players know that this Genshin Impact 4.3 character uses Beaumont Workshop and has a lot of Mora at her disposal.

In other news, Navia has been leaked to be a 5-star Geo Claymore in Genshin Impact 4.3. Her specific release date is yet to be revealed. Similarly, no credible details about her kit are available just yet. There is also no information on who the reruns for this version Update will be. Predictably, that means nothing is known about the featured 4-stars in 4.3 except for Chevreuse being one of them.