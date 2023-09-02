Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: First appearance, playable rumors, and weapon type

Let's recap all the currently available Genshin Impact leaks surrounding Arlecchino. This Fatui Harbinger has much hype about her, and this article has plenty of information to cover. It is worth noting that all leaks discussed here are subject to change. For example, this Fatui Harbinger was initially leaked as a Sword unit, but she's now rumored to be a Polearm user instead. Full gameplay details involving her are yet to be revealed.

Nonetheless, there is still plenty of other information to cover. For example, Arlecchino supposedly uses Pyro as her main element and will be playable in a later 4.X update. Current leaks suggest she will make her in-game debut in Genshin Impact 4.1, albeit as an NPC initially.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino leak roundup: Story, weapon, and other rumors

Various leakers like hxg and Genshin Intel have stated that Arlecchino will appear in Genshin Impact 4.1. Further rumors say that this Fatui Harbinger is going to make an appearance in the main Archon Quest released in Version 4.1. It is worth noting that some video leaks featuring her have already surfaced online.

Keqing's model is used as a placeholder, but Travelers should know that they will be able to see Arlecchino physically in this game's upcoming Version Update. Honey Hunter does not have the full datamine for the forthcoming Archon Quest, so full details on everything are yet available to the public.

It is worth mentioning that several videos showing off the new storyline spoilers for version 4.1 featuring Arlecchino were taken down for DMCAs earlier. Interested readers can find more clips on Fy1995's Telegram, which sadly cannot be embedded here.

Old leaks suggest that Arlecchino will have nearly 100 lines of dialogue in Genshin Impact 4.1. That helps give credence to the notion that this Fatui Harbinger will physically appear in the upcoming Version Update. Some leaked screenshots show her talking to Freminet and the Traveler, so that's where a few of her lines will occur.

This game's only other story leak to cover is that Arlecchino supposedly has the 4th seat among the Fatui Harbingers. Previously, she was one of the few characters who didn't have a confirmed seat number, so players used to speculate if she had the 4th or 10th seat. A higher seat number signifies more importance than a lower one.

Gameplay and playable status leaks

Current Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Arleechino is a Pyro Polearm user. Many credible leaks detailing what her kit will be like are available, unfortunately. This also applies to her role on the team. One interesting thing about the rumor is that suggests this Fatui Harbinger is Pyro Polearm user is that she will supposedly be one of the last new 5-star units playable in the Fontaine updates.

That means her playable version is expected to arrive in a later 4.X patch. No exact Version Update has been confirmed yet.

The only thing that has been leaked about her kit is that she has an ability tied to HP. It is vital to mention that Genshin Impact rumors this early tend to be significantly altered.

The above Reddit post even says how some old Neuvillette abilities were abandoned compared to the current version, serving as an example of how everything is subject to change.

