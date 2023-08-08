Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks give away the version of her first appearance

Arlecchino is an upcoming Genshin Impact character with massive hype. As a Fatui Harbinger, she is expected to be the major antagonist for the forthcoming Fontaine chapter of Archon Quests. While many players are excited to learn more about this mysterious character's motives in the imminent 4.0 update, recent leaks suggest she may not make an appearance at all.

As implied by the Overture teaser, Arlecchino 'The Knave' is furthering the Fatui cause in Fontaine. Considering Act I and Act II of the Archon Quest Chapter IV would cover half of the region's story, it would be quite surprising for her not to show up for that long.

Arlecchino may make her first Genshin Impact appearance in late September

A recent leak from HxG indicates that Arlecchino will not make an appearance during the upcoming 4.0 update of Genshin Impact. Although she is speculated to be the main adversary in upcoming Archon Quests, her introduction may have to wait till patch 4.1.

This would also mean Tartaglia, aka Childe, will be the only Fatui Harbinger appearing in Act I and Act II of Fontaine's Archon Quest Chapter IV. He is rumored to be going up against Chief Judge Neuvillette in the upcoming quests.

When will Arlecchino become playable in Genshin Impact?

Arlecchino in the Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the leak suggests Arlecchino will show up in the Archon Quest of Genshin Impact's 4.1 update, this does not mean she will also become playable in the same patch. Players may have to wait a bit to add her to their roster.

A previous leak from Hutaolover77 indicated Arlecchino may be released in the 4.3 update. If we go by the current schedule of version updates, 4.3 may be released sometime around late December 2023. This would mean players hoping to obtain Arlecchino will have ample time to save Primogems for her.

While not much is known about this character yet, the leak implies Arlecchino may be a 5-star Pyro character with a Sword as her weapon of choice. It is unclear if her elemental powers result from a Vision or a Delusion.

More information about Arlecchino will be revealed with the Fontaine region's release in Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.0 update.