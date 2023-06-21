Genshin Impact leaks Sertice, an upcoming character from Fontaine

Sertice is one of the earliest Fontaine characters leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, several new details about her have since surfaced in the June 19, 2023, mega-leak. This article will cover the leaked artworks and rumors pertaining to this mysterious Fontaine entity. Everything detailed about her here is subject to change.

The artwork shown above was part of some older leaks that Genshin Impact fans might already recognize. However, different concept art for Sertice can be seen below, implying that the character uses Swords (although this could always be changed when she's finally playable).

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Everything known about Sertice

On the bottom left corner of this tweet is this character's file name, which reads "Avatar_Girl_Sword_Sertice." Other than the implication of her being a playable unit, two important details to note here are as follows:

Her name is Sertice.

She uses Swords.

Players can notice a Pyro Vision on her back artwork, although it's not referenced in her file name. This is easily seen in the far right render without hair.

Nothing specific about her kit has been leaked just yet.

Zac 🍒 @sadweeb [Genshin Leaks]



List of all *Playable* characters that were mentioned in the files and their elements/weapon types



Keep in mind that most of these are early leaks so they might change. [Genshin Leaks] List of all *Playable* characters that were mentioned in the files and their elements/weapon typesKeep in mind that most of these are early leaks so they might change. https://t.co/1XGUCLB7YB

The above leak indicates that Sertice (called Sertiv here) is a 4-star Pyro unit. Since the previous leak mentioned that she's a Sword user, that means she would be a 4-star Pyro Sword user. Do note that this above leak might not be 100% accurate.

For example, the leaker later admitted that there was a typo for Lynette, as she's meant to be a 4-star unit, not a 5-star one. Unfortunately, there aren't credible release date leaks regarding Sertice and most other Fontaine characters.

Current Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet will be playable in Version 4.0.

Old leaks

Mero @merlin_impact It's way too early for Fontaine leaks, because Girl_Sword_Sertice, is not from Mondstadt, is not a Sword User and is not even a "Sertice". It's way too early for Fontaine leaks, because Girl_Sword_Sertice, is not from Mondstadt, is not a Sword User and is not even a "Sertice".

The previous leaks are much more recent than the one Mero is referring to here. However, this user's old statement from March 31, 2023, still references Sertice's old render. Mero suggests she's not a Sword user, and her name is something different.

There haven't been any developments for this particular revelation, especially since no other major leaks have come out to confirm that the character has a different moniker. As she doesn't have a leaked release date thus far, Travelers can only wait until more news on this unit arrives in the future.

Fontaine leaks

Genshin Impact players interested in seeing all Fontaine leaks should use the above Reddit post's hyperlink. That will redirect them to an Imgur album with all leaked concept art for Fontaine, as well as some images tied to past releases. It's a gold mine of information that gamers might wish to check out before it gets taken down.

For example, the aforementioned purple-haired character is just one of many new playable units discovered in these leaks. Several new, unnamed characters have also been found in these files. Fontaine is still expected to launch in the Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Version 4.0 is expected to be playable around August 16, 2023, so more credible information should be available by then. The 4.0 beta should begin shortly after Version 3.8 launches. Changes to this title's cast, setting, etc., are within the realm of possibility.

Poll : Would you spend money to get Sertice in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes