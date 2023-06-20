Genshin Impact leaker criticizes miHoYo for lack of secrecy regarding upcoming content

A leaker criticized miHoYo and even other leakers after posting one of the biggest Genshin Impact reveals of all time. Anybody paying attention to the recent flood of new leaks should know that a ton of information has come out about Fontaine, new characters, and much more. The full, lengthy message of said criticism will be shared in the following sections of this article.

It is imperative to mention that many leaks tied to the massive surge of new information have been copyright struck. However, the main message from the original leaker is still available.

Genshin Impact leaker responsible for the massive Fontaine flood of leaks criticizes miHoYo

The above message is a massive wall of text from the original leaker, with the first half covering how so many leakers are clout chasers. Here is the second half that addresses miHoYo:

"You are a multimillion (dollar) company. You could tighten your security. You do not, however. At most, on art, there is a ridiculously pointless overlay that while it may detect "this was leaked." It does not give anything of who, when, why, or how. It, in addition, is also so extremely easy to remove. They could individually watermark files with a more detailed thing, putting overlays on monitors, putting dates on things so if stuff is leaked there is a timeline, having more security in the building whatever it may be."

It is worth mentioning that miHoYo has been reported by Guangming Daily as earning a net income of ~$2,270,011,056 in 2022. That means miHoYo would technically be a billion-dollar company, which only supports the leaker's criticism.

The leaker then mentions how miHoYo could theoretically make Genshin Impact more secure, such as by watermarking files and putting specific overlays on monitors.

This Genshin Impact leaker then goes on to say:

"miHoYo/Hoyoverse does not do that, we would not be in a situation where characters are leaked MONTHS in advance, where patches are leaked WEEKS in advance. Not just minute details, the entire thing. It is ridiculous and I hope that from this you may change this miHoYo/Hoyoverse."

Several Fontaine characters leaked to be in Genshin Impact 4.0 and beyond will be released several months from now, yet their concept art has already been discovered. The leaker finds it outrageous how such a massive leak could happen this early into development.

The final part of the Genshin Impact leaker's message toward miHoYo includes:

"And while we are here, you should really release an art book for Genshin to show off concepts that never made it to be. Just like Honkai which you have no issue doing, so Genshin should not be an issue at all. Your company is so open to how easy it is to breach so its just a matter of time before somebody creates their own art book, you should try and get a profit at least."

The leaker claims it would make sense for miHoYo to release a Genshin Impact art book since they've done the same for Honkai Impact the 3rd before. Ultimately, there is a lot of criticism toward clout chasers for leaker drama and disdain toward miHoYo's lack of security in the leaker's massive message.

Criticism of leakers

The criticism toward other leakers references the following people by name:

Plusle/HutaoLover

Linze

Bbb

Thereallo

Kuroo

Not everybody accused of being a clout chaser is named here, as the addressed section ends with "etc." The person stating this message then says:

"So much of leaking in its current state when related to Genshin is an entire clout hierarchy. People (some more than others) leak with the goal of getting popular and having a persona around said leaking. People will backstab and share things they are not supposed to, people will share things without knowing the true context around them to be the one who did it first. This has gotten way too far, having some people who are leakers and have a public SNS account is no problem, there will always be notable leakers and people who share that information in any fandom. It is especially good to have people as dependable so fanart that is convincing can be gifted the verdict of 'false' same as a random text post from Reddit."

The leaker then goes on to say:

"There have been too many too quickly, there have been too many who get one insider tease and are now a so-called leaker by the masses. This is to end that, no more looking up to XYZ in hopes of getting a better-quality image. No more of that, as it is almost all here."

The massive Genshin Impact leaks unveil a ton of information about Fontaine, so players already have a lot on their plate. Many of the leaks already showcase too much, including past content that gamers weren't previously privy to see.

Poll : 0 votes