Report shows Genshin Impact developer miHoYo’s total revenue and profit in last year

Guangming Daily released a report detailing miHoYo's revenue and profit for 2022, which may interest Genshin Impact players. Based on Guangming Daily's released data, miHoYo made 27.340 billion Yuan in revenue. The Chinese website also reports that the video game company made 16.145 billion Yuan in terms of net profit. For reference, that would be the equivalent of a revenue of $3,844,044,736.60 and a net income of $2,270,011,056.05 in USD.

These figures give an insight into miHoYo's success as a video game company. It is worth noting that everything is written in Chinese, meaning much of the content shown here is translated. miHoYo isn't a publicly traded, so these figures are the most official data currently available to the playerbase.

Most of the passage talks about how miHoYo made Genshin Impact and Lumi_N0va. The last sentence is the most relevant one, as it's translated to:

"In 2022, the company's main business income will be 27.340 billion yuan, and its net profit will be 16.145 billion Yuan. By the end of 2022, its net assets will be 37.402 billion Yuan."

Yuan is the official currency used in China.

For those unaware, Guangming Daily is a newspaper published by the Chinese Communist Party, and it's considered one of the most important news sources in that region. Genshin Impact is a game made by a Chinese developer, so the data referenced here should be more credible than what other unofficial outlets report.

It is worth noting that Guangming Daily's report doesn't exclusively focus on miHoYo. Other Chinese companies are covered in it, too, but this article will only analyze miHoYo since it's the company that makes Genshin Impact.

Unfortunately, Guangming Daily doesn't go in-depth about how much money any particular game contributed to miHoYo's overall success.

miHoYo games in 2022

It is worth noting that Honkai Star Rail was released in 2023, meaning it did not contribute to miHoYo's revenue and net income in 2022. That means only the following games would have realistically been able to contribute significantly to the aforementioned 16.145 billion Yuan net income:

Houkai Gakuen 2

Honkai Impact 3rd

Tears of Themis

Genshin Impact

There are no official figures for how certain banners in Genshin Impact performed. Travelers can use unofficial sources like Genshin Lab to estimate how much money they made in the Chinese iOS market, but that wouldn't account for other regions like Japan, the United States, etc. Not to mention, estimations can always be off official data.

miHoYo is expected to make even more revenue in 2023 due to Honkai Star Rail's initial success. Zenless Zone Zero is also a project the company is working on, yet that title has no known release date by the time this article was written.

