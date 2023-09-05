Is Freminet worth building in Genshin Impact? Pull value explained

Freminet is a solid Physical character in Genshin Impact. That sadly means he won't be relevant in the modern metagame since Physical units pale compared to their Elemental counterparts. Travelers should know this deep sea diver isn't a bad character to build. Some players might find his unique playstyle quite fun, and he is capable of doing substantial damage at C0 for a 4-star character.

It is worth noting that people planning to build Freminet and use him on the same team as Bennett are recommended only to do it if Bennet is C5 or lower. Having the latter character at C6 can ruin some team comps due to his Pyro infusion.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Is Freminet any good in Genshin Impact?

He is a known diver, so it makes sense that he excels in that niche (Image via HoYoverse)

Is Freminet good, or is he worth building, are two completely different questions to address. Let's look at the first topic. The value of this character is quite high for general exploration for the following reasons:

Fontaine character: Units from Fontaine are more agile underwater and can do dolphin jumps, which characters from other regions cannot do.

Units from Fontaine are more agile underwater and can do dolphin jumps, which characters from other regions cannot do. Deepwater Navigation: This Passive reduces Aquatic Stamina consumption for the whole party by 35%. Such an ability makes it much easier to traverse through the huge underwater ecosystem in Fontaine.

Basically, if you plan on going underwater, then having this new character in the lineup is a huge bonus. He doesn't even have to be built well to accomplish this task. Remember, there aren't many Fontaine units in Genshin Impact at the moment, meaning he doesn't have much competition for underwater exploration.

Is Freminet worth it for combat?

This part is much trickier to answer. Freminet is primarily a 4-star Physical DPS, which already limits his ceiling in this game. Physical units tend to be niche, as evident in Mika and Eula's worth in the current metagame. This deep sea diver is no exception to the current trends.

That said, Freminet can shine in Hyperbloom teams. Since he relies primarily on Normal Attacks, you can pair him up with Xingqiu or Yelan to constantly apply Hydro. Combine that with competent Dendro and Electro units to clear most content apart from difficult Spiral Abyss floors in Genshin Impact without a problem.

This deep sea diver's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

As far as subjectivity goes, some players find the Physical playstyle to be quite fun. Building this Fontaine character can be worth it if you play Genshin Impact for entertainment rather than follow the meta. His Elemental Skill can be pretty complex with his Shattering Pressure Levels, yet in a good way that doesn't seem overbearing.

Ultimately, Freminet is not a meta staple that Genshin Impact players must build to clear the Spiral Abyss. He can always become better if more Physical support is released in future patches. Until then, this unit is merely a fun alternative that can do well for fans of his design, personality, and backstory.

This article was written shortly after the character finally became playable, so more uses could always be found for him. As has been the pattern, the meta keeps changing with new public discoveries.

