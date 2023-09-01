Most picked Genshin Impact teams and characters in 4.0 Spiral Abyss: Usage rate and other details

The Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss is already out, and some information regarding it from Akasha Data is already available. This article will mainly discuss the usage rate for this title's most popular characters and teams used on Floor 12. Anybody who can clear Floor 12 easily will inevitably have already completed Floor 11, so let's check out what gamers are using to beat the hardest challenge in this game right now.

This article uses the details from Akasha Data published at 05:42 am (UTC+8) on September 2, 2023. Exact numbers and other figures may change in the future. Still, the following information should prove valuable to anybody wondering about the first-day results of the Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss.

Most popular characters in Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss

The most popular characters (Image via Akasha Data)

Here is a summary of the top 20 character usage rates from the Akasha Data sample of Genshin Impact's 4.0 Spiral Abyss:

Kazuha: 74.1% Bennett: 73.4% Yelan: 72.2% Nahida: 71.5% Zhongli: 64.1% Xingqiu: 64% Kokomi: 58.7% Lyney: 54.9% Raiden Shogun: 50.8% Xiangling: 45.3% Kuki Shinobu: 36.4% Baizhu: 36.2% Alhaitham: 36.1% Wanderer: 32% Hu Tao: 30.7% Yae Miko: 27.4% Nilou: 26.4% Tartaglia: 23.4% Shenhe: 18.3% Ayato: 16.9%

It's been a while since Kazuha has been on top, let alone anybody except Nahida. Most names on the list above are the usual suspects regarding Genshin's most popular characters when it comes to this type of content. One interesting thing is Lyney's debut among the top 20, and she's already secured himself a spot in eighth place.

His sister was less fortunate, as she was ranked 34th place overall, with a usage rate of 5.2%. It is worth noting that she is a free character given to anybody who is Adventure Rank 25 or higher.

Most popular teams in Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss

These were the most popular teams by how often they were used (Image via Akasha Data)

Here is a summary of Akasha Data's information about the top ten most popular teams used to clear Genshin Impact's 4.0 Spiral Abyss in terms of appearance rate:

Xingqiu + Zhongli + Hu Tao + Yelan: Used 185 times Xiangling + Bennett + Tartaglia + Kazuha: Used 183 times Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett + Raiden Shogun: Used 168 times Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Alhaitham: Used 115 times Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: Used 112 times Xiangling + Bennett + Raiden Shogun + Yelan: Used 111 times Zhongli + Bennett + Kazuha + Lyney: Used 91 times Xiangling + Bennett + Kazuha + Raiden Shogun: Used 73 times Bennett + Kazuha + Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara: Used 72 times Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida: Used 72 times

Here is how often these teams were used for the first and second halves (represented in the first half: second half format):

Xingqiu + Zhongli + Hu Tao + Yelan: 49:51 Xiangling + Bennett + Tartaglia + Kazuha: 21:79 Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett + Raiden Shogun: 11:89 Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Alhaitham: 70:30 Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 98:2 Xiangling + Bennett + Raiden Shogun + Yelan: 19:81 Zhongli + Bennett + Kazuha + Lyney: 0:100 Xiangling + Bennett + Kazuha + Raiden Shogun: 0:100 Bennett + Kazuha + Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara: 19:81 Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida: 88:12

That's it for a quick summary surrounding the first-day results of the published Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss data.

Poll : Have you already cleared Genshin Impact 4.0's Spiral Abyss with all stars? Yes No 0 votes