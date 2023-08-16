How to get Lynette for free in Genshin Impact

All Genshin Impact players can get Lynette for free, but there's a small catch. She's obtainable through The Curtain Never Falls on Magic event, which requires players to be Adventure Rank 25 or higher. There is no additional requirement. Hence, players don't even need to unlock Fontaine or proceed through the Archon storyline to get their free copy of this character.

If you're Adventure Rank 25 or higher, pause Genshin Impact and head to the Events page. You should see something called The Curtain Never Falls on Magic event on the left side. Select it and then use the Invite button to get your free copy of Lynette. You will also receive three Lumidouce Bells and three Meshing Gears as a bonus.

Details about how to obtain Lynette for free in Genshin Impact

Accept her from this Event Page (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: The above screenshot was taken at the start of Genshin Impact 4.0. However, the event known as The Curtain Never Falls on Magic is permanent and will be available in future patches. Hence, readers may see different results on the left side shown above, but the relevant event will always be there for you if you haven't accepted the free Lynette yet.

If you're not Adventure Rank 25, here are some tips to help you get more levels:

Do all available quests

Do your Daily Commissions every day

Open all the chests you can find

Farm anything that uses Resin (Ley Line Outcrops, Domains, etc.)

It may take a while, but you'll eventually reach Adventure Rank 25 with some perseverance.

Anybody who is already Adventure Rank 25 or higher can simply accept their free copy of Lynette in Genshin Impact whenever they want from The Curtain Never Falls on Magic event.

This is the screen you'll see when you get your free copy of this character (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynette is a 4-star Anemo Sword user who also employs Ousia. She's a free character capable of using that Arkhe, which will be useful to Genshin Impact players traversing through Fontaine. If you want a free unit that uses Arkhe: Pneuma, get the Traveler to Fontaine and interact with one of the Statues of the Seven to acquire their Hydro form.

There is no expiration date for when you can claim your free Lynette. Players can take their time as The Curtain Never Falls on Magic event will always be there in the event menu for them to visit later.

Other ways to get copies of Lynette in Genshin Impact

4-star characters are typically easy to unlock (Image via HoYoverse)

Lynette has been available in the summoning pool since Genshin Impact 4.0. Some banners may feature her, meaning players will have an increased chance of getting her on them. Those Event Wishes are the most useful for quickly unlocking her Constellations.

Otherwise, players just have to be lucky in getting additional copies of her through Event Wishes. You will need Primogems and Intertwined Fates if you plan on pulling on any of the character banners that will likely feature this unit.

That's everything you need to know about getting copies of Lynette at present. Best of luck to anybody trying to pull extra copies of her.

Poll : Do you plan on regularly using Lynette in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes