The Spiral Abyss is arguably the most challenging content in Genshin Impact. Travelers can try out different teams to fight some of the toughest enemies in the game and get Primogem rewards for it, which resets every two weeks. The ongoing Spiral Abyss cycle features the same enemies from previous cycles. While they are easy to beat, it can get pretty annoying because of the number of enemies and their fight pattern.

That said, these things can be easily dealt with by playing the right characters in the team. This article will feature some of the best units to use in Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Seven best characters to play in Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

7) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kazuha is an amazing Anemo unit. (Image via HoYoverse)

The wandering samurai from Inazuma is arguably the best Anemo support unit in Genshin Impact. Thanks to his kit, Kazuha can be used in almost all teams in the game and works really well against multiple opponents. Thus, using him in the first halves of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 would also be ideal since they feature a large group of enemies like the Rifthounds and Shadowy Husks.

In addition, some enemies usually spawn at a distance from each other, so Kazuha's crowd control ability can also help in these cases. At the same time, he can shred the enemy's Elemental resistance and buff the team's damage.

6) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. She is an Electo unit, making her one of the best options to pick in the second half of the Spiral Abyss since it features the ASIMON and a few Primal Constructs. More importantly, she has an incredibly powerful Elemental Burst which can clear most content in the game with the right build.

The Electro Archon also has some of the most accessible teams in Genshin Impact such as the National team, which is just as good as any other premium team.

5) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu is a great Electro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Kuki Shinobu is a 4-star character and a very good support unit with an amazing off-field Electro application. Furthermore, she can also heal the active unit, thanks to her Elemental Skill.

Beginners who do not have Raiden Shogun or are using her in another half can go with Kuki Shinobu as her replacement. She is extremely good against the ASIMON in the second chamber.

4) Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kokomi is one of the best healers (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to being a Hydro character, Kokomi is one of the best healers in the game, which allows her to fit in so many teams. As previously mentioned, the ongoing Spiral Abyss Floor 12 features Rifthounds. They are very easy to defeat, but they can put the corrosion debuff on the team, which slowly drains their HP, so having someone like Kokomi can be extremely helpful.

Furthermore, being a Hydro unit also makes it easier to break the Pyro Abyss Lector's shield.

3) Bennett

Bennett is the best 4-star support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett might be an obvious choice on this list since he is the most popular 4-star Genshin Impact character in Spiral Abyss. He is an amazing buffer and a healer who can fit in many teams, despite being a Pyro unit.

He can be used in either half of the Spiral Abyss since his kit is very simple and straightforward, which boosts the team's attack and heals them when their HP is low.

2) Nahida

Nahida is the best Dendro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida's Dendro application is currently unmatched, making her the best Dendro support unit in Genshin Impact. The Bloom and Hyperbloom damages are already considered very powerful, and she makes them even more broken. It is also really easy to build a team around her so players can hardly go wrong with her. Using her with Raiden and Yelan can make the Spiral Abyss very easy.

1) Yelan

Yelan is one of the best Hydro units (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is one of the best characters to carry in the Spiral Abyss of any Genshin Impact update. While she is an amazing Hydro sub-DPS unit, she is also an amazing buffer, which many fans usually overlook. Her fourth ascension passive buffs the on-field unit for the entire duration of her Elemental Burst, which increases their damage by 3.5% every second up to a maximum of 50%.

So not only can Yelan deal huge damage herself, but also increases the active unit's damage by an insane amount.