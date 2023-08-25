Best teams for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.0 Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss is a decent piece of endgame content in Genshin Impact. It allows Travelers to test their characters' abilities as they take on several opponents at the highest difficulty level. The current lineup in the Spiral Abyss features the same group of enemies as the previous two resets, and it is not very difficult to clear all the floors. That said, there still might be some players who are struggling to clear Floor 12 with nine stars.

This article will feature some of the best teams Travelers can use to conquer the final floor of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 4.0.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best teams to clear Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.0

1) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden National team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Raiden National Team, also known as Rational within the Genshin Impact community, is one of the most popular teams in the game. This party is also very F2P friendly and can work in both halves of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12. With Xingqiu as the only Hydro and Xianliang as the Pyro sub-DPS, Raiden Shogun can trigger very powerful reactions. Meanwhile, Bennett buffs their attack.

Travelers can also use Yelan if they have her instead of Xingqiu, given her ability to provide more individual DPS alongside buffing the active unit's damage thanks to her passive.

2) Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Childe International Team is another very powerful team in Genshin Impact. The Fatui Harbinger is arguably the strongest Hydro DPS in the game, and he is the best on-field Hydro applicator as well. Kazuha can swirl so much Pyro thanks to Xiangling's Pyronado, and Childe applies Hydro to trigger Vaporize. Meanwhile, Bennett provides healing and a buff to the entire team.

Fortunately, this comp can be used on both halves of Floor 12. However, using it in the first half may be ideal since Childe can easily break the Pyro Abyss Lector's shield.

3) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Ayaka freeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka's Freeze team comp is one of the best in the game. This is also one of the best options to use in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.0's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 because of the large number of opponents. Some enemies also keep teleporting so Kokomi can apply Hydro, while Kazuha and Shenhe buff Ayaka's Cryo damage to keep the enemies frozen in one place and deal damage simultaneously.

Travelers can use other F2P characters like Diona and Sucrose if they don't have Shenhe and Kazuha. In addition, Mona is also a good replacement for Kokomi.

4) Raiden Shogun + Nahida + Yelan + Zhongli

Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Hyperbloom team comp with Yelan, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, and Zhongli. All four of them are formidable units, and using them in tandem can generate a ton of DPS. Nahida and Yelan can apply Dendro and Hydro on enemies to create Dendro Cores, while Raiden applies Electro for Hyperbloom. Zhongli wields a strong shield to provide protection from incoming attacks.

This team is very good in the second half of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.0, especially against the ASIMON and other Primal Constructs.

5) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Vaporize with Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Hu Tao is among the strongest DPS characters in the game. Paired with Xingqiu and Yelan, they can deal a ton of Vaporized damage to easily clear most of the content in the game. Meanwhile, Zhongli defends everyone with his shield. This team is a really good option to use in the second half of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 since there are not many enemies in this half.

Genshin Impact players can also use Fischl in Zhongli's stead. While the team would lose a strong shield, the former can trigger powerful Overloaded reactions alongside functioning as a battery.