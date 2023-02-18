The second half of Genshin Impact 3.4 brought a rerun of Hu Tao after a long time. After players were eagerly awaiting her comeback, she has accompanied Yelan and made a successful rerun with the ever-desired Staff of Homa.

Despite being an old character, the community relied on Hu Tao's specific playstyle for years without much change in her build and team composition. She has great potential as a DPS and in the meta as well with a proper build, playstyle, and team.

Mentioned in the section below are a few characters that are great for pairing up with Hu Tao.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Xingqiu and some other characters have great synergy with Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

The best teams for Hu Tao in Spiral Abyss and in general can be made with a variety of combinations. They depend on the builds of the support and the overall synergy of the characters, as well as their skills and talents.

1) Xingqiu

Xingqiu uses Rainswords to apply Hydro (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is an excellent support character for Hu Tao, and as a result, players can see his presence in most teams with her in Genshin Impact.

Hu Tao is a Pyro user with a high damage output, but her skills have a long cooldown period. Meanwhile, Xingqiu is a Hydro user who can generate additional damage through elemental reactions and heal the party.

Xingqiu's Elemental Skill applies wet status to enemies, which makes them more susceptible to Vaporize damage, where Hu Tao shines. She can use her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst to deal massive Pyro damage to enemies affected by Xingqiu's Wet status.

2) Diona

Diona is one of the best shielders in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Diona is a Cryo user who can provide excellent support by generating a Cryo shield, healing the party, and reducing incoming damage.

The shield hampers the enemies' damage effectiveness and protects the party from attacks. This can be particularly useful for Hu Tao, who has weak defense and needs to be in close range to deal damage.

Additionally, Diona's Elemental Burst Signature Mixling helps the party and applies Cryo status to enemies, which can trigger a melt reaction with Hu Tao's Pyro attacks, dealing additional damage.

3) Fischl

Fischl can summon Oz, an off-field Electro damage dealer (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fischl's most important role in most teams is based on summoning Oz, her companion, to fight alongside. She is an Electro bow-wielder who's Elemental Skill is a powerful off-field damage-dealer, as well as reaction trigger.

By adding Fischl to a Vaporize team, players can take advantage of the Electro-Charge elemental reaction. This allows both Hydro and Electro effects to coexist on an enemy, enabling Hu Tao to inflict Vaporize and Overload reactions simultaneously for increased damage output.

4) Xiangling

Xiangline is one of the best four-star Pyro characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xiangling is a Pyro user in Genshin Impact who specializes in dealing damage to enemies with her spear and Pyro skills. As a sub-DPS character, she can provide the party with several buffs that enhance the performance of the main DPS.

Firstly, Xiangling's presence in the party activates the Pyro Elemental Resonance, which provides a 25% bonus to attack. This can be especially beneficial for a Pyro main DPS character like Hu Tao, who can take advantage of the increased damage output.

Additionally, Xiangling's first constellation reduces the enemies' Pyro resistance by 15% when they are hit by Guoba's attacks. Her C6 provides all the party members with a 15% Pyro damage bonus when her Burst attack is used.

5) Sucrose

Sucrose is an Anemo catalyst user (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sucrose is a character who specializes in utilizing the Anemo element to create powerful Swirl reactions, which deal damage and provide buffs.

One way she can maximize her effectiveness in combat is by using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, which can reduce the enemies' resistance to the element she swirls by 40%. This effect can be especially potent when paired with another character who deals damage of the same element.

Travelers can swap her out with other Anemo supports, such as Jean and Kazuha, depending on the team's needs and preferences.

