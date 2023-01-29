Genshin Impact Yelan banner 4-star characters, release date, and weapons

Genshin Impact 3.4 has been running in its full glory since the two banners were released with the last update.

The first phase of the update included the Lantern Rite festival along with two new character banners, Alhaitham and Yaoyao. It also featured a Xiao rerun as the second five-star banner.

The second phase of the update will include two banners featuring the five-stars Yelan and Hu Tao. The details of the same have been mentioned in the following section.

Yelan banner 4-star characters, weapons, and release date in Genshin Impact

Four-star characters

The "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro) will be accompanied by three four-stars, "Juvenile Galant" Xingqiu (Hydro), "Eclipsing Star" Ningguang (Geo), and "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro).

Xingqiu is one of the fastest Hydro appliers in Genshin Impact, with an amazing synergy with several strong characters like Raiden and Hu Tao, who will see her rerun in the same update after a long time.

Ningguang, often called a secret five-star, can be a great source of damage output if built properly. However, players should consider the fact that she can be obtained for free from the current Lantern Rite event.

Beidou is an old Electro claymore user in Genshin Impact. Although several Electro characters have been released since her release, she has proven to stay relevant through her unique counter-skills and style of play, using her counter to deal damage.

Weapon Banner

The time-limited weapons banner "Epitome Invocation" will be available along with the phase two banners. It will feature two five-star weapons, Staff of Homa and Aqua Simulacra.

The Staff of Homa is a polearm and one of the most popular weapons in Genshin Impact due to its high CRIT DMG stat of up to 66.2%. It can be useful for a wide range of popular polearm users, like Raiden and Xiao.

The Aqua Simulacra is a bow and also provides an impressive CRIT DMG boost up to a maximum of 88.2%. Despite Yelan's signature weapon, other DPS bow characters can utilize the weapon.

The four-star weapons Favonius Sword (Sword), Dragon's Bane (Polearm), Favonius Codex (Catalyst), and Rust (Bow) will also have a boosted drop rate. An event-exclusive Claymore Lithic Blade will also be available.

Release Date

The second phase and the Yelan banner will be released on February 7. The timing of the release will be different on every server.

The release timing will follow the given schedule

Asian servers: UTC+8

UTC+8 European servers: UTC+1

UTC+1 American servers: UTC-5

The countdowns for the release of Genshin Impact 3.4 for each server have been mentioned below:

Although the timing of the banner reset for the second phase of every update has stayed constant on all the servers of Genshin Impact since 2020, the above timings are subject to changes in the game or by the developers.

Along with the banners, some new content will also be added as a part of the second phase of the update.

The Desert of Hadramavet, which saw a recent expansion in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, will be getting more content for players to enjoy in the form of quests.

