Genshin Impact 3.4 has released new content with several exciting events. Furthermore, adding an area to the Sumeru desert has given players more opportunities to explore and earn rewards. The area can be found to the north of the pre-existing desert region.

Players can light up the map by interacting with the Statue of the Seven in Tanit. Explorers might come across a door near the Tanit Camps, which is locked and needs an Ancient Stone Key to get through. The details of the same are mentioned in the section below.

Genshin Impact 3.4 new quest "Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters" to give Precious chests

Although version 3.4 has already introduced the Lantern Rite and other features with the Phase I banners, a few additions will be made to the update later, with the second phase being released on January 6.

The World Quest: "Her Foes Rage Like Great Water" will also be added to the game on January 6, with which the Ancient Stone Key will be made available.

The key has the sole purpose of unlocking the door of the monument near the Tanit Camps, which is currently locked.

Location of the door which requires the Ancient Stone Key (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can reach the location by teleporting to the Statue of the Seven, flying northward, and going to the lowest floor of the building in Tanit. Going closer to the door will prompt them to use one Ancient Stone Key to unlock it.

Currently, the key isn't available in Genshin Impact, but it will arrive on January 6. However, some players have discovered a bug that can lead them inside the locked chamber without the key.

After teleporting to the Statue of the Seven, if travelers get disconnected from the internet and quickly reach the chamber's location, they will see no door at the entrance and can enter the area. Once the connection is restored, players will see Precious chests around them.

Players will find four Precious Chests in the chamber. As of now, the chests only reward travelers with Mora. With 50,000 Mora from each chest, players can earn up to 200,000 Mora from the area.

Along with this, travelers will also find structures that they can interact with to investigate for common rewards in Genshin Impact, like low-rarity artifacts and some more Mora.

However, considering that the chests are Precious, Primogems might be added to the rewards when the quest goes live on the servers. Players can wait for the content and the key to be released to enjoy the World Quest storyline and for the probability of better rewards.

The expansion of the Desert of Hadramaveth in Genshin Impact 3.4 has catered to the interests of the players by adding more content and exploration objectives. Those trying to reach 100% exploration progress for the desert can collect the chests in the locked room of Tanit to finish their objective.

