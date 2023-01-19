Genshin Impact Alhaitham build guide with F2P and 5-star weapons

Alhaitham has been released as the new playable character with the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. He is a 5-star Dendro sword wielder and has played a very important role in the Archon quest.

As players have already started wishing for him in the current banner, they will also be starting to build the character. The following section will cover some of the best F2P and 5-star weapon options for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Sapwood Blade and other F2P and 5-star weapons for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4

Alhaitham is a sword-wielding DPS, so his best build will mainly revolve around maximum damage output through ATK and CRIT, along with procuring some Dendro reactions that are in the current meta.

1) Light of Foliar Incision

The Light of Foliar Incision is the signature weapon for Alhaitham and is available in the 3.4 weapon banner for wishing. Its sub-stat is CRIT DMG and provides up to 88.2% CRIT DMG on ascension.

Further, it gives a passive 4% increase in the CRIT rate and increases DMG by Normal Attacks and Elemental Skills based on Alhaitham's Elemental Mastery. The huge CRIT and elemental damage boost makes it the best weapon for the character.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter

The Primordial Jade Cutter provides a CRIT Rate sub-stat that can go up to 44.1% upon ascension. The sword also provides a passive effect of buffing attacks based on the user's HP and also cooperates on the same by providing an extra 20% HP.

3) Mistsplitter Reforged

The Mistsplitter Reforged is known to be the signature weapon for Ayaka. However, it is a great option for many other DPS characters as well owing to its characteristics.

It provides up to 44.1% CRIT DMG sub-stat along with a passive that grants 12% Elemental DMG Bonus, which can stack up. This can help Alhaitham procure stronger Dendro reactions.

4) Harbinger of Dawn

Despite being a 3-star weapon, the Harbinger of Dawn is one of the best F2P options for Alhaitham and other sword-using DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Although it has a lower base ATK, it grants a sub-stat of up to 46.9% CRIT DMG.

At the highest refinement, the Harbinger of Dawn gives a whopping CRIT Rate increase of 28% when the HP of the character is above 90%.

5) Sapwood Blade

The Sapwood Blade is one of the craftable weapons of Sumeru in Genshin Impact. Although it provides Energy Recharge as sub-stat, it has a useful passive.

It grants a 120 Elemental Mastery for 12 seconds on its maximum refinement after triggering any Dendro reaction such as Burning, Quicken, Aggravate, Spread, Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon.

6) Iron Sting

Iron Sting is a popular blade that is also craftable in-game using sword billets and other materials.

It has an Elemental Mastery stat with a 6% Elemental DMG bonus, which increases to 12% on its max refinement. It can be useful in procuring strong Dendro reactions.

Alhaitham can be built around a lot of artifact sets in Genshin Impact like Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams with general and Dendro damage sub-stats. The character is available to be tried for free in the version 3.4 test run feature in the events section of the game.

