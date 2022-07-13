Genshin Impact Iron Sting guide: Ascension materials, passive effects, and best characters to pair with

Genshin Impact brings a new variety of weapons and artifacts for use, and keeping track of them is difficult. While Travelers can only obtain some weapons through banners, the game keeps adding craftable weapons. These craftable weapons can be useful when equipped with the correct characters.

With the new 2.8 update out, players might want to spend their Primogems summoning Kazuha from banners. One of the best weapons they can pair with Kazuha is an F2P craftable weapon called the Iron Sting. Here is everything players need to know about Iron Sting in Genshin Impact.

All you need to know about Iron Sting in Genshin Impact

ju ☆ @gowonstienda decided not to get his signature weapon and go with the iron sting decided not to get his signature weapon and go with the iron sting https://t.co/d0E50cOd9U

Introduced in Genshin Impact 1.0, the Iron Sting is a 4-star craftable sword that cannot be summoned from any banner. The only way to get Iron Sting is to forge it from a blacksmith. Visit any blacksmiths in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma and interact with them to forge a 4-star sword. Players can always find the blacksmith near the Adventurer's Guild.

Here is a list of resources players will need to make their very own Iron Sting:

Northlander Sword Billet x1

Crystal Chunks x 50

White Iron Chunks x 50

Mora x 500

The only hindrance for players has to be obtaining the Northlander Sword Billet. Sword Billets are part of the RNG random rewards that players can receive after defeating their weekly bosses. Hence, unless players have some luck, they might not get a sword billet for a very long time. Players can also level up the Sacred Sakura tree to obtain a sword billet for Iron Sting.

Genshin Impact: Ascension Material and Passive of Iron Sting

Iron Sting will need Aerosiderite, Bone Shards, and Nectar from Whopperflowers to ascend. Here's a table that players can follow in ascending the weapon from level 1 to level 90.

Ascension Levels Domain Materials Geovishap Hatchlings Whopperflowers 20 - 40 Grain of Aerosiderite x 3 Fragile Bone Shard ×3 Whopperflower Nectar ×2 40 - 50 Piece of Aerosiderite x 3 Fragile Bone Shard ×12 Whopperflower Nectar ×8 50 - 60 Piece of Aerosiderite x 6 Sturdy Bone Shard ×6 Shimmering Nectar ×6 60 - 70 Bit of Aerosiderite x 3 Sturdy Bone Shard ×9 Shimmering Nectar ×9 70 - 80 Bit of Aerosiderite x 6 Fossilized Bone Shard ×9 Energy Nectar x6 80 - 90 Chunk of Aerosiderite x 4 Fossilized Bone Shard ×18 Energy Nectar x12

Here is a list of all the materials players will need for a max ascension on Iron Sting in Genshin Impact:

Grain of Aerosiderite x 3

Piece of Aerosiderite x 9

Bit of Aerosiderite x 9

Chunk of Aerosiderite x 4

Fragile Bone Shard x 15

Sturdy Bone Shard x 18

Fossilized Bone Shard x 27

Whopperflower Nectar x 10

Shimmering Nectar x 15

Energy Nectar x 18

Mora x 150,000

Passive of Iron Sting (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 4-star craftable sword has a passive called Infusion Stinger, where the character equipping this sword can trigger a buff to increase all DMG by 6% by dealing Elemental DMG. A maximum of two stacks can be gained, which can be triggered once every 1 second.

Depending on the refinement levels, the DMG increase can go from 6% in refinement level 1 to 12% in refinement level 5.

Best characters to pair Iron Sting in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of all the characters that have good synergy with Iron Sting:

Kaedehara Kazuha (EM Build)

Kuki Shinobu

Traveler (Anemo, Geo, Electro)

Kaeya (Burst Support)

Since Kazuha's passive talent allows him to provide Elemental DMG bonuses to his party members based on his own Elemental Mastery, Iron Sting has become one of the best in slot weapons for Kazuha.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far