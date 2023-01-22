The Lantern Rite festival is back in Genshin Impact with the release of version 3.4. Since this is the second rerun of the event, players know that they should look forward to some great rewards, the details of which have finally been revealed. Not only can they get their hands on free Primogems and Mora, but they will also be able to get a free Liyue four-star character from the event.

The time-limited Lantern Rite event for 2023, called "The Exquisite Night Chimes," arrived on the servers on January 19. It involves many quests and mini-challenges, so players can start with the available ones to get their rewards faster.

Genshin Impact's "The Exquisite Night Chimes" event rewards include free Liyue four-star character

Four-star Liyue characters players can choose from in Lantern Rite 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Eligibility

Players can participate in the Lantern Rite event if their Adventure Rank is at least 28 and they've completed the Archon Quest Chapter 1, Act 3, "A New Star Approaches."

Additionally, players can choose to complete the Prerequisite Quest Act 1 Archon Interlude Chapter, "The Crane Returns on the Wind," and Yelan's Story Quest, "Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act 1." One can use the "Quick Start" option if they haven't completed these quests.

Gaining Festive Fever

Once the eligibility criteria are met, players can begin the quest by talking to Zhongli in Liyue Harbor, which can be navigated from the Events menu in Genshin Impact. This will start Act I of the event, "A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune."

The quest will take players through a short story, post which four mini-events will become available for Genshin Impact players, namely Paper Theater, Radiant Sparks, Vigilance at Sea, and Behind the Scenes.

Mini-events are available after unlocking Lantern Rite 2023 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can engage in mini-games from any of the four events to gain Festive Fever, Primogems, and other rewards. Each event has four separate stages that players can partake in, which will be unlocked every two days.

Radiant Sparks: Cloudless Sky, Intertwined Stars, Iridescent Moonlight, Whirling Petals

Paper Theater: Homecoming, Across Mountains, Over Peaks, Adeptus Ex

Behind the Scenes: Digging Dirt, Dusting Dregs, Denying Decay, Dispelling Disaster

Vigilance at Sea: Score cap 2,000, Score cap 3,000, Score cap 4,000, Score cap 5,000

Completing the objectives of all the challenges will reward players with a certain amount of Festive Fever. Players need to gain at least 800 Festive Fever to invite a character to their team. The next batch of mini-games will become available on January 23, 4:00 AM, server time.

Players can claim their free four-star from the Fortuitous Invitation (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Fortuitous Invitation section of the Lantern Rite event grants several rewards in exchange for Festive Fever. Once players have collected the requisite amount, they can choose their desired four-star Liyue character and invite them. The available options are:

Beidou

Chongyun

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xinyan

Xingqiu

Yanfei

Yun Jin

Yaoyao

Genshin Impact has also introduced another login reward event called "May Fortune Find You," where players can receive up to 10 Interwined Fates.

There is time till February 6, 4:00 am server time, to participate in the Lantern Rite and earn Festive Fever.

