The Spiral Abyss enemy line-up has reset for the Genshin Impact version 3.8 update and luckily, the new cycle is not as difficult as the previous one. Although the number of enemies on Floor 12 has significantly increased compared to the last reset, there are no Consecrated Beasts this time around. That said, the new Spiral Abyss has several Rifthounds, so players may still need a good healer to keep the team alive.

There are also a few heavy hitters in the second half of Floor 12, but overall, the new cycle is very easy. This article will recommend some of the best teams in Genshin Impact to help clear both halves of the final floor Spiral Abyss with nine stars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best teams to clear Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

1) Childe - Kazuha - Xiangling - Bennett

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Childe International team is one of the most powerful in Genshin Impact. One of the strong points of this party is that it is effective against both ST and AoE scenarios, making it a very good option in this time's Spiral Abyss as well. Having a Hydro DPS unit like Childe will also help against the Pyro Abyss Lector in the first chamber. Furthermore, Bennett provides healing so players don't have to worry about dying from corrosion.

While most of the members of this team are irreplaceable, Genshin Impact players can pick Sucrose if they do not have Kazuha.

2) Ayaka - Shenhe - Kazuha - Kokomi

Ayaka freeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka's freeze team is arguably the best to use on the first half of Floor 12. Since there are a lot of enemies in both the first and second chambers, running a freeze team can be extremely helpful. The Rifthounds and Shadowy Husks can be especially annoying since they either move around a lot or hit really hard. So freezing them in one place while dealing an insane amount of damage through Ayaka can be a great strategy.

This team is also good against Mirror Maiden in the third chamber since freezing her will prevent her from teleporting every few seconds.

3) Hu Tao - Xingqiu - Yelan - Fischl

Hu Tao vape and overload team (Image via HoYoverse)

It is no secret that Hu Tao is one of the strongest damage dealers in Genshin Impact. Combined with Xingqiu and Yelan, they can generate a ton of DPS, allowing them to clear most content in the game very easily. Luckily, the enemy count in the second half of Floor 12 is considerably less, so this team can be really effective.

Fischl is also a great addition to this party since her ST damage is very good. Having her on the team also allows Hu Tao to trigger overload, alongside her vaporize reaction damage. Furthermore, Fischl also has great energy regeneration, allowing Xingqiu to equip other stronger weapons for more DPS.

4) Raiden Shogun - Nahida - Yelan - Zhongli

Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

All four units in this llineup are extremely powerful and are best at what they do. Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Yelan make up a very strong Hyperbloom team, capable of generating a ton of DPS. This roster is one of the best options in the second half of Floor 12, especially against ASIMON and Primal Constructs.

While bringing Zhongli isn't really necessary, having him provides a bit of leeway. He can deploy his shield, allowing Genshin Impact players to completely ignore incoming enemy attacks and not waste time dodging them. Additionally, Zhongli can buff his party members and debuff enemies at the same time.

5) Alhaitham - Nahida - Fischl - Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham Spread team (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Alhaitham is the best Dendro main DPS in Genshin Impact and he works really well with many other units in the game. He generally needs another Dendro support and an Electro unit to trigger reactions, significantly increasing the overall Dendro DPS.

While Nahida will usually be his best support, players can also pick the Dendro main character. At the same time, Fischl and Kuki are very good F2P options for Electro support.