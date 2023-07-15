How good is Kokomi in Genshin Impact: More than just a healer

Many Genshin Impact casuals should already know that Kokomi is an excellent healer. What isn't discussed as much is how valuable she is elsewhere. She can easily apply Hydro and even has respectable damage for a support unit. This character is so good in the current meta that she's often one of the top ten most used units for the Spiral Abyss's Floor 12.

It can be a good idea to roll for Kokomi if her banner, Drifting Luminescence, is active. Only a few characters can be considered more valuable to an account than her, yet none of them are Hydro healers.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Kokomi is a top meta choice in Genshin Impact for more reasons than just her healing

She has many talents that help her stand above the rest (Image via HoYoverse)

It is worth mentioning that this character's healing is very good, as both her Elemental Skill and Burst have good scaling on the heals:

Elemental Skill (Lv. 10): 7.92% Max HP + 932.22 every two seconds

7.92% Max HP + 932.22 every two seconds Elemental Burst (Lv. 10): 1.45% Max HP + 169.5 per Normal or Charged Attack

There aren't too many healers in Genshin Impact, let alone those viable in the current meta. Here are some reasons why Kokomi is so good right now:

Great healing that affects the entire team

Easy off-field Hydro application with her Elemental Skill

Hydro works very well with Dendro teams (arguably the best element in the game)

Hydro Resonance buffs allies' HP, which works great with this character's HP-based kit

Good damage for Normal Attacks, while her Elemental Burst is active

Unless there is another healer with spammable Hydro attacks, it's safe to see Kokomi remain relevant in the current metagame.

Value in Dendro-based teams

An example of a Nilou Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

One prominent Genshin Impact team that loves Kokomi's healing and Hydro prowess is a Nilou Bloom team. Bloom is incredibly powerful, yet it can also hurt allies in the process of the explosions. This Elemental Reaction also requires Dendro to interact with Hydro. Naturally, a Hydro healer is very valuable here.

There aren't many other healers that could fit in a Nilou-based team. Yaoyao, Baizhu, and Barbara are the other options, yet Kokomi is currently the most meta option in Genshin Impact. It is worth noting that this last unit mentioned here isn't only good for Bloom teams.

Here are some other examples of team comps that want this character:

Hyperbloom (Example: Nahida, Raiden Shogun, and Yelan as allies)

Vaporize (Example: Xiangling, Bennett, and Xingqiu as allies)

Frozen (Example: Ayaka, Shenhe, and Venti as allies)

Sukokomon (Example: Xiangling, Sucrose, and Fischl as allies)

Of course, any Genshin Impact team with a filler spot dedicated to a healer would like this unit.

Verdict

She's definitely worth getting (Image via HoYoverse)

Ultimately, Kokomi is an amazing character who is versatile in several situations. Travelers who have her should consider building her, while those who don't may wish to save Primogems and Intertwined Fates for her in the future.

At the very least, everything discussed here was relevant to Genshin Impact 4.0.

