Wanderer vs. Kokomi: Which Genshin Impact character is a better pick in Version 3.8?

Wanderer and Kokomi are two Genshin Impact characters scheduled to have a rerun in the second half of Version 3.8. While some players plan to skip these banners to save Primogems for Fontaine, some people may be wondering which one to get. Not everybody has enough Primogems and Intertwined Fates to get both units, so it's worth evaluating who is the better pick for the average person.

In the current metagame, Kokomi is much more valuable than Wanderer. However, there are instances where the latter character might be preferable to a player. Neither choice is a must-have option over the other, so it's worth analyzing each unit's strengths and weaknesses.

Why Kokomi will likely be the better character to pull than Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.8

Kokomi is a very good character in the current metagame (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of strengths that Kokomi brings to the table in Genshin Impact 3.8:

Healing: She's arguably the best healer in the game right now.

She's arguably the best healer in the game right now. Great Hydro application: Her Elemental Skill covers a wide area and can apply Hydro when this character is off the field.

Her Elemental Skill covers a wide area and can apply Hydro when this character is off the field. Hydro works well in the current meta: Being a good Hydro character in the current metagame is excellent since these units synergize excellently with Dendro characters.

Being a good Hydro character in the current metagame is excellent since these units synergize excellently with Dendro characters. Solid damage: Players shouldn't underestimate Kokomi's DPS, even if she is often thought of as a support unit.

Players shouldn't underestimate Kokomi's DPS, even if she is often thought of as a support unit. Great HP: Genshin Impact players will often wish to build her HP as high as possible for synergy with her kit, which results in this unit being quite tanky.

Here are weaknesses worth addressing:

Anti-CRIT synergy: Her Flawless Strategy Passive gives her a -100% CRIT Rate.

Her Flawless Strategy Passive gives her a -100% CRIT Rate. Burst limitation: The effects of her Elemental Burst disappear if the player swaps characters.

The first weakness is huge since it removes a great deal of her damage potential. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that Kokomi had a far higher usage than Wanderer in recent Spiral Abyss versions due to her prevalent strengths. She is also not outclassed by other units in her niche, a feat that won't change in Genshin Impact 3.8.

Why some Travelers may prefer Wanderer over Kokomi

Not as good as the previous option, but still viable (Image via HoYoverse)

There are some niche situations where some players might wish to roll for Wanderer over Kokomi. Here are some of the former's strengths:

High single-target damage: Wanderer is superb when it comes to hitting a singular foe hard.

Wanderer is superb when it comes to hitting a singular foe hard. Phenomenal exploration: His Elemental Skill allows him to traverse the map much better than most other units.

His Elemental Skill allows him to traverse the map much better than most other units. No trouble with Charged Attacks: While this unit floats, he can perform as many Charged Attacks as he likes.

Here are some drawbacks worth noting:

C6 Faruzan is highly desirable: Having a C6 of a 4-star unit to achieve maximum performance can be a bit restrictive on team building, especially since teams without C6 Faruzan are not as good in this case.

Having a C6 of a 4-star unit to achieve maximum performance can be a bit restrictive on team building, especially since teams without C6 Faruzan are not as good in this case. Vulnerable to interruption: This unit can get hit out of mid-air. Having a shielder helps negate this drawback, but not all of his best teams use a shielder.

Some Travelers may appreciate pulling Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.8. He is, by no means, a meta character in the current metagame, but there is always a possibility that he could be better in a future update.

Poll : Who do you think is better? Kokomi Wanderer 0 votes