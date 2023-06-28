Genshin Impact 3.8 banners countdown for Wanderer, Kokomi, Eula, and Klee

Genshin Impact v3.8 will bid farewell to the Sumeru expansion. The community can expect HoYoverse to shift all their focus to Fontaine. Hence, players are excited to farm events and explore an upcoming open-world location one last time before the nation of Hydro keeps everyone busy for the next year. As announced, the two upcoming phases will feature all rerun characters, including Eula, Klee, Kokomi, and Wanderer. Based on the mentioned order, the first two characters can be expected to arrive in the first half, while the latter two will appear in the second half.

Countdown until the release of Eula and Klee's banner in Genshin Impact 3.8

As mentioned, both the Favonius Knights from Mondstadt will make their way in the first half of the update on July 5. Being one of the most welcome reruns, Eula will be the most anticipated character out of the two. However, Klee will be getting skin from the update, leading many players to consider pulling for the cute little bombardier.

The following countdown timer should provide a clearer idea of the release of Genshin Impact v3.8 phase 1:

Typically, both their respective signature weapons will also be available in a weapon banner. The rate-up 4-star characters alongside both the character banners will feature Mika, Thoma, and Razor.

Countdown until the release of Wanderer and Kokomi in Genshin Impact v3.8

Kokomi and Wanderer will be the final two characters before Fontaine comes in. The latter is considered a unique Anemo DPS character, while the former is one of the best healers in the game. With two characters fulfilling opposite roles, players can consider either or both of them before new meta sets in with Fontaine.

The following countdown timer should provide a clearer idea of the release of Genshin Impact v3.8 phase 2:

The rated up 4-stars expected to appear alongside the aforementioned characters include Yanfei, Rosaria, and Faruzan.

What are the release times for Genshin Impact 3.8 in all regions?

The following is a list of all time zones and the release times for v3.8:

PDT (UTC -7): 8:00 pm (July 4)

MDT (UTC -6): 9:00 pm (July 4)

CDT (UTC -5): 10:00 pm (July 4)

EDT (UTC -4): 11:00 pm (July 4)

BST (UTC +1): 4:00 am (July 5)

CEST (UTC +2): 5:00 am (July 5)

MSK (UTC +3): 6:00 am (July 5)

IST (UTC +5:30): 8:30 am (July 5)

CST (UTC +8): 11:00 am (July 5)

JST (UTC +9): 12:00 pm (July 5)

NZST (UTC +12): 3:00 pm (July 5)

All the aforementioned time zones will follow the usual 5-hour maintenance.

