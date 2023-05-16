The Genshin Impact version 3.7 update will go live in less than 10 days. Assuming that everything goes as planned, fans can expect HoYoverse to release the patch on May 24, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). Before the new version is out, there will be a short maintenance period, which is expected to last five hours. The purpose of this is to implement all the changes and fix in-game issues.

Most Genshin Impact players might already be aware that during the entire maintenance period, all the servers will be down, and they won't be able to log in to the game. Here's everything that you need to know about the upcoming maintenance schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.7 update server maintenance timings and countdown

Maintenance usually lasts five hours and always occurs right before a new update is released, and the same is expected for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.7 as well. During this time, all Genshin Impact servers will be offline, and players won't be able to log in to the game. Thus, it is advisable to complete all the unfinished quests and use any Original Resin before the servers go down.

An important thing to note is that the maintenance will be conducted across all servers simultaneously, but the exact start and end timings will be different depending on your region. HoYoverse is yet to announce the maintenance timings for the upcoming update, but based on past precedence, it is expected to take place in the following periods:

American Timezones (May 23, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 10 pm

European Timezones (May 23-24, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian Timezones (May 24, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 am

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 am

The above countdown shows the time left until the Genshin Impact 3.7 update gets released. Since the Phase I banners will be available as soon as the new patch is online, the timer also represents the time remaining until Yae Miko and Yoimiya's banners.

Once the v3.7 update is live, fans can collect 600 Primogems from their mailbox as compensation from the developers for the time taken up by maintenance and other in-game issues. The emails are designed to expire after 30 days, so it is recommended to claim them as soon as possible.

