Genshin Impact 3.7 Kazuha banner 4-stars, countdown and release date

Genshin Impact is only a week away from launching the version 3.7 update and features some of the most popular 5-star characters in the banners. Many in the community are already saving Primogems for Kaedehara Kazuha, confirmed by officials to return for his third rerun. Although officials have not announced anything more, credible sources have already leaked his banner 4-stars.

Those who watched the recent Genshin Impact live stream must know that Kazuha will be featured in the second phase sharing the banner pity with Alhaitham. This article will outline everything players need to know and track Kazuha's banner.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Kazuha banner release date, 4-star, and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro) and "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro)



will also appear in the event wishes "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and "Everbloom Violet"



#GenshinImpact #Yoimiya #YaeMiko Version 3.7 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro) and "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) #Kirara will also appear in the event wishes "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and "Everbloom Violet" Version 3.7 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro) and "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro)#Kirara will also appear in the event wishes "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and "Everbloom Violet"#GenshinImpact #Yoimiya #YaeMiko https://t.co/SfiGmxWk6M

Genshin Impact's recent 3.7 Special Program, Duel! The Summoner's Summit has revealed the upcoming banners. Based on the official notes, Phase II will feature Kaedehara Kazuha's "Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves" banner.

Kazuha will share the banner pity with Alhaitham, another 5-star Dendro unit from Sumeru. Currently, the version 3.7 update is scheduled to launch in a week, on May 24, 2023.

Genshin Impact officials strictly follow their 42 days cycle for their version updates. Hence, players can anticipate how long each phase will last and when Kazuha's banner will drop in the game. Based on the previous banner releases, it can be speculated that Kazuha's banner will drop at 18:00 on June 14, 2023.

Countdown to track Kazuha's banner in the 3.8 update

Here is a countdown that tracks the release of Kaedehara Kazuha, one of the best 5-star crowd control units in Genshin Impact. As long as the countdown says, "Time until Kazuha's 3rd rerun", it implies that his banner is yet to drop. Remember that any changes made by officials during the release of Phase II banners will not reflect on this countdown.

Kazuha's banner 4-star characters leaked by sources

Credible sources such as vissviss and HutaoLover77 have leaked the 4-star characters that will appear on Kazuha's banner. These Genshin Impact characters will also get a huge boost to their drop rate as they feature in the promotional banners. Here are all 4-stars mentioned in the leaks:

Yaoyao (Dendro)

Heizou (Anemo)

Xiangling (Pyro)

Excluding the five-star characters, it is a great opportunity for players to obtain some powerful 4-star units in the game. Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro character from Liyue Harbor. She is a polearm user specializing in healing and Dendro application, making her a must-have unit for Dendro-based teams.

These 4-stars are rumored to appear on Phase II of 3.7 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Heizou, on the other hand, is a 4-star Anemo driver. As a catalyst user, he can infuse his melee attacks with Anemo and trigger swirl reactions with off-field damage dealers.

Lastly, Xiangling is a 4-star polearm user with exceptional off-field Pyro application and damage. She has been one of the meta units since her release and continues to destroy all content with her vaporize teams.

Poll : 0 votes