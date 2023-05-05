Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks: Both phase 5-stars and 4-stars with release date

Despite the recent release of Genshin Impact 3.6 Phase II banners, players are already looking forward to the upcoming version 3.7 update banners. Fortunately, leakers recently confirmed some of the previously shared information. These leaks reveal banner leaks regarding the upcoming 5-star and 4-star characters and have sparked excitement amongst the community, as many popular and sought-after characters look set to be rerun in the future.

Here is everything you need to know about latest Genshin Impact banner leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.7: New leaks confirm upcoming banner characters and release date speculation

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました



3.7 ガチャ：

前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫

後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵 更に星4もUncle YCから確認されました3.7 ガチャ：前半：八重 宵宮 重雲 綺良々 雲菫後半：万葉 アルハイゼン ヨォーヨ 香菱 平蔵 https://t.co/5rVWcKzeJT

Leaker HutaoLover and Uncle YC have confirmed some of their previous leaks about the upcoming banners. These leaks in question revealed the 5-star and 4-star characters that will drop via the version 3.7 update.

Based on the recent reliable Genshin Impact leaks, here is a list of all the characters appearing in the Phase I banners of Genshin Impact 3.7:

Yae Miko (Electro)

Yoimiya (Pyro)

Chongyun (Cryo)

Kiara (Dendro)

Yunjin (Geo)

Yae Miko and Yoimiya are both 5-star characters in Genshin Impact and have different roles in the party. The former is an off-field Electro driver and Burst DPS, while the latter unit is Pyro DPS. Both of them will be joined by Chongyun, Kiara, and Yunjin, who will have increased drop rate in the banner. Kiara is a new upcoming 4-star Dendro character with a kit specializing in providing strong shields.

Here is a list of characters that will appear on the Phase II banner:

Kazuha

Alhaitham

Yaoyao

Xiangling

Heizou

Kazuha and Alhaitham will share banner pity as they appear on the Phase II banner. While Kazuha is a crowd control support with party buffs built into his kit, Alhaitham is an on-field and burst DPS that can easily trigger Dendro reactions with his kit. Both the 5-stars will be joined by Yaoyao, Xiangling, and Heizou, who are all excellent 4-star units to have on your account.

Genshin Impact 3.7 banner release date speculations

Here are the speculated release dates for upcoming banners:

Phase I - May 24, 2023

Phase II - June 14, 2023

HoYoverse officials have already confirmed that a 42-day cycle is strictly followed for its version update. In this cycle, each phase banner gets to be active for 21 days. With this information and the ongoing banner, players have come up with the release dates shown in the above list.

Poll : 0 votes