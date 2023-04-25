Genshin Impact Kirara banner release date, countdown and other featured characters

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have indicated that Kirara's debut will occur in version 3.7 banners. She is a new Inazuman 4-star character with a Dendro vision specializing in generating shields and Dendro applications.

She is one of the few characters with Dendro visions with no roots in Sumeru. Leaked gameplay footage has already revealed her abilities and unique cat transformations. Interested players can also start pre-farming materials for her in the latest version. Rumored to appear in the Phase I banners, players can anticipate her debut on May 24, 2023. This article will outline the banner release date for Kirara and other featured characters. A universal countdown will also be added for readers' convenience.

Genshin Impact: Kirara and other featured characters' banner release speculation

Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express



Genshin Impact 3.7 will not feature any new 5-star. Instead, a new 4-star will debut in the upcoming banners, based on previous leaks. This was later confirmed by HoYoverse officials as they officially admitted Kirara, a new forthcoming Inazuman character, in their drip marketing post. Since then, credible sources have leaked everything about the gold-level courier from the Komaniya Express, including her ascension materials, kit, and passive abilities.

The latest leaks have confirmed that Kirara will be featured as one of the 4-stars on Phase I of the 3.7 banner. With Chongyun and Yunjin, all three characters will have a boosted drop rate in the upcoming banners. They will appear on the following 5-star rerun banners:

Yoimiya (Pyro Bow)

Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)

Phase I banner leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

These 5-star rerun banners will stay available for 21 days after the version 3.7 update launch. Genshin Impact officials have already divulged that they follow a strict 42-day patch cycle for their version updates. Considering developers have always stuck to this schedule (2.7 being the only exception), players can easily speculate on the new version update and Kirara's banner release date with this information.

The current 3.6 update will enter Phase II on May 2, 2023, and can be assumed to stay active for 21 days. Hence, it can be anticipated that Genshin Impact 3.7 and its first half banner will launch together on May 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. (UTC+8). Remember that this date can vary depending on which servers are being by the players.

Countdown to track Kirara banner release in Genshin Impact 3.7

Here is a countdown for players to track the release of Kirara's banner in the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. It should be noted that the countdown above is set to end at 11:00 a.m. (UTC+8) on May 24, 2023. As long as the timer says, "Time until Kirara banner release," there is still time before her banner release. Similarly, when the countdown says "Countdown Ended," it means the Kirara banner in Phase I has already been released.

