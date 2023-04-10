Everything to know about Kirara in Genshin Impact: Backstory, character introduction and more

Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing introduces Kirara, formerly known as Momoka, in previous leaks. The Inazuman character has piqued the curiosity of many players.

Prior to Kirara's official introduction to the latest drip marketing, the community knew very little about her from the leaks. Some credible leakers managed to find out that she would be a Dendro 4-star who would use sword weapons. However, nothing else is known, including her kit and abilities.

This article will cover everything currently known about Kirara in Genshin Impact, including her character introduction, backstory, and more.

All you need to know about Kirara from Genshin Impact's latest drip marketing

Genshin Impact has introduced a new character called Kirara in their latest drip marketing post. Those who follow leaks may know her as Momoka, a 4-star Inazuman character that uses sword weapons. Players can check out her official design in the tweet below.

#GenshinImpact "She's an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper 'your gonna be late' in her ear while she's asleep, and she'll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield." "She's an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper 'your gonna be late' in her ear while she's asleep, and she'll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield."#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ZVmYUzxKjR

Character Introduction

Kirara has been confirmed as a 4-star character with a Dendro vision. This is the third Dendro character that does not originate from Sumeru. Her official introduction includes Yae Miko describing Kirara as the following:

"She's an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper 'the parcel delivery is going to be late' in her ear while she's asleep, and she'll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield."

The latest HoYoLAB post also revealed that Kirara is a special employee working for the famous delivery company in Inazuma, Komaniya Express.

She appears to be an adorably-dressed teenage girl with two tails, but in reality, she is a youkai who treats each of her customers with kindness and generosity. Although she sometimes secretly runs across rooftops to ensure timely deliveries, Kirara is known for being safe and punctual.

Kirara's Backstory

Official artwork of Kirara from drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite initial skepticism from customers, Kirara won them over with her honesty, efficiency, and kindness. She takes her job seriously and treasures human society. Her customers describe her as "safe and punctual," "service assured," and "vivacious and adorable."

Although her employer offered her administrative work with higher pay, Kirara refused as she loves her current job and considers it an all-expenses-paid outing every time she makes a delivery. Her backstory adds depth to her character, revealing that she will have to return to being a youkai in the mountains if she is fired from her job. Overall, Kirara's character embodies the values of hard work, dedication, and kindness in Genshin Impact.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks about Kirara's release.

Recent leaks have speculated about multiple Inazuman 5-stars that will appear in the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 banners. With the recent official introduction, one can expect Kirara to feature as one of the 4-stars with a boosted drop rate. It is too early to speculate on her debut release and banner order.

