Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks: Upcoming characters and Kirara release schedule

Many players in the Genshin Impact community are eagerly looking forward to the version 3.7 update. Recent leaks and rumors have shared information about the upcoming banners, which will feature some of the most popular characters in the game. The latest drip marketing from officials has confirmed Kirara, a new 4-star character who was previously leaked to debut in patch 3.7 banners.

Leaked gameplay footage has showcased her entire kit revolving around creating shields and Dendro applications. This article will outline everything players need to know about Kirara and the upcoming banner characters from the latest leaks along with their release schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Banner leaks reveal about Kirara and upcoming characters

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Gold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express



#GenshinImpact Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the EavesGold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express Kirara ‧ Cat Upon the EavesGold Level Courier of the Komaniya Express#GenshinImpact https://t.co/xgBaxeN5DL

This is an official drip marketing post released by Genshin Impact after the latest patch 3.6 update was released. Drip marketing posts are the developers' way to confirm the debut of new characters in future version updates.

Kirara is a new 4-star Dendro character from the Inazuma region and will use Sword weapons. Recent leaks from credible sources have circulated leaked gameplay footage showcasing her abilities and her kit. The footage revealed that Kirara will specialize in generating shields and rapid Dendro applications with her abilities. One of her abilities also has a unique transformation that has never been seen before in Genshin Impact.

Based on the latest banner leaks, Kirara will debut in the Phase I banners of the upcoming 3.7 update. As a 4-star, she will also have an increased drop-rate along with two other 4-stars which are yet to be revealed.

Here is a list of all the 5-star characters mentioned in the recent 3.7 banner leaks:

Yoimiyia

Yae Miko

Kazuha

Alhaitham

As shown in the tweet above, Kirara will share the Phase I banners with Yoimiya and Yae Miko. Phase II, on the other hand, will feature Kazuha and Alhaitham. All of these characters are some of the most popular and sought-after units in the Genshin Impact community. Each one of them specializes in different fields and has different roles in the party.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Banner release schedules

2Randoms🥐⚖️ @bampobodys



3.4/ 18 January/23

3.5/ 1 March/23

3.6/ 12 April/23

3.7/ 24 May/23

3.8/ 5 july/23

4.0/ 16 August/23

4.1/ 27 September/23

4.2/ 8 November/23

4.3/ 20 December/23



(These are just speculations,not a leak)



lmpact #Genshin So this is Genshin impact future updates3.4/ 18 January/233.5/ 1 March/233.6/ 12 April/233.7/ 24 May/233.8/ 5 july/234.0/ 16 August/234.1/ 27 September/234.2/ 8 November/234.3/ 20 December/23(These are just speculations,not a leak) #Genshin lmpact #genshintwt So this is Genshin impact future updates3.4/ 18 January/233.5/ 1 March/233.6/ 12 April/233.7/ 24 May/233.8/ 5 july/234.0/ 16 August/234.1/ 27 September/234.2/ 8 November/234.3/ 20 December/23(These are just speculations,not a leak)#Genshinlmpact #genshintwt #Genshin

HoYoverse officials have yet to reveal any release date for version 3.7 update, let alone for its upcoming phases. Fortunately, the developers have shared that they will follow the 42-day (six weeks) schedule for their patch updates. Players can use this information to easily speculate the future release schedules, assuming there will be no delay.

Here is a list of speculated release dates for the upcoming banners:

Phase I: May 24, 2023

Phase II: June 14, 2023

Overall, it is still a long time before players get to experience the new content and banners from Genshin Impact 3.7. Meanwhile, they can participate in recent events to earn and save Primogems.

Poll : 0 votes