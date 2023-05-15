Genshin Impact 3.7 official banner schedule: All banner release dates and leaked 4-stars

HoYoverse has finally announced the highly anticipated rerun banners of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.7 patch. Based on the game's current schedule, fans can expect the new update to be released on May 24, 2023. The developers have put all the fans in a difficult spot as they plan to simultaneously bring back some of the best and most popular characters.

Having said that, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the 4-star units that will be featured in the upcoming banners excluding Kirara, a new playable Dendro unit. However, several leakers have shared the potential list of characters likely to be on the Event Wishes of Genshin Impact 3.7. Here's everything fans need to know about the upcoming units and the banner schedule.

Complete Genshin Impact version 3.7 banner schedule

Phase I

Yae Miko and Yoimiya will be in Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 will feature two characters from Inazuma - Yoimiya and Yae Miko. The former is a powerful Pyro unit that excels in dealing insane ST damage. Interestingly, this will be Yoimiya's third rerun, making her only the second female character after Ganyu to get a total of four banners.

Meanwhile, Yae Miko is an Electro character who has become very popular recently thanks to the addition of Dendro-based reactions, and this will be her second rerun. Their banners will be available from May 24, 2023, and will last three weeks or 21 days.

Phase II

Kazuha and Alhaitham will be in Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 will feature Kazuha and Alhaitham. The former is an Anemo character and arguably the most popular character in the game, thanks to his versatility. Meanwhile, Alhaitham is one of the best Dendro main DPS in the game and will be getting his first rerun since his release.

Phase II will begin on June 14, 2023, and end on July 4 or 5, 2023, depending on the server. All 5-star characters that will get a rerun in the upcoming update are powerful, and getting even one of them would be a great addition to any Genshin Impact account.

Leaked 4-star characters

Although HoYoverse has revealed the 5-star characters that will be featured in the version 3.7 banners, they haven't announced the list of 4-star characters that will be on these banners except Kirara. However, several leaks shared the names of the units that are likely to get boosted drop rate.

Here are all the 4-star characters that are expected to be on the banners:

Phase I

Kirara (Dendro - Sword)

(Dendro - Sword) Chongyun (Cryo - Claymore)

(Cryo - Claymore) Yun Jin (Geo - Polearm)

Phase II

Xiangling (Pyro - Polearm)

(Pyro - Polearm) Yaoyao (Dendro - Polearm)

(Dendro - Polearm) Heizou (Anemo - Catalyst)

The same leakers who also leaked the 5-star characters shared this list, so it is safe to assume they are reliable enough to be trusted for now.

