Wanderer will get his first rerun banner in the second phase of the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8, which is only a few weeks away. He is a 5-star Anemo character, primarily used as a main DPS unit. Wanderer may not be the best DPS in the game, but he is still a fun-to-play character. His kit also makes him a good addition to an exploration party.

Genshin Impact players who missed out on Wanderer during his debut now have a chance to get him. This article will cover his ascension and talent level-up materials and showcase some of his best weapons and artifacts for his best build.

Genshin Impact: Wanderer ascension and best build guide

Ascension materials

Here is a list of all the items to max ascend Wanderer:

Perpetual Caliber x46

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragments x9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunks x9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones x6

Rukkhashava Mushrooms x168

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x30

Famed Handguard x36

Mora x420,000

Below is a list of materials needed to increase all three of his talents to level 10:

Old Handguard x18

Kageuchi Handguard x66

Famed Handguard x93

Teachings of Praxis x9

Guide to Praxis x63

Philosophies of Praxis x114

Daka's Bell x18

Crown of Insight x3

Mora x4,957,500

Best artifacts for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

1) 4-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle

This is his best set (Image via HoYoverse)

Desert Pavilion will always be Wanderer's best in-slot artifact option in Genshin Impact. It is even safe to say that this set was made for him. The artifact set bonus can increase his attack speed and provide him with many damage bonuses.

2) 2-piece Desert Pavilion or Viridescent Venerer + any 2-piece ATK% set

A 2pc mix match set (Image via HoYoverse)

An alternative to the previous option would be a 2-piece set of VV or Desert Pavilion with another 2-piece of any artifact set that provides an ATK% bonus, such as Shimenawa or Gladiators.

3) 4-piece Shimenawa Reminiscence

This set increases Normal and Charged Attacks damage (Image via HoYoverse)

A full Shimenawa set is a great option for Wanderer, as it can significantly increase his Normal and Charged Attack DMG potential. Although to trigger its 4pc effect, the set consumes a little Burst energy. It shouldn't be a problem if travelers only plan to cast his burst once every rotation since his burst cost isn't that high.

With Wanderer's best artifact options out of the way, here is a list of stats that Genshin Impact players must prioritize while building him:

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Anemo DMG Bonus

: Anemo DMG Bonus Circlet : CRIT Rate/DMG

: CRIT Rate/DMG Sub-stats: ATK, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ER

Wanderer's talent priorities

Wanderer's talent priorities (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the ideal order to level up Wanderer's: Normal Attack = Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst

Leveling up his Normal Attack and Elemental Skill first would be ideal since his main source of damage primarily depends on these two talents.

Best weapons for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

1) Tulaytullah's Remembrance

Wanderer's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer's signature and best weapon in Genshin Impact is the 5-star Catalyst called Tulaytullah's Remembrance. It has a really high Base ATK and 44.1% CRIT DMG stats, which are really good for him as a main DPS. Additionally, the weapon's passive provides him with many buffs for more potential damage.

2) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

This is a really good weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The second best option for Wanderer is another 5-star weapon, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds. While its Base ATK is slightly lower than the previous entry, it does provide a huge amount of 33.1% CRIT Rate from its secondary stat. It also increases the wielder's movement speed and provides stackable Elemental DMG bonuses.

3) The Widsith

The Widsith is his best F2P option (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is a 4-star weapon and arguably Wanderer's best F2P option in Genshin Impact. It provides a massive amount of 55.1% CRIT DMG, even more than the former Fatui Harbinger's signature weapon. Furthermore, the user also gains random buffs from The Widsith's passives.

4) Blackcliff Agate

It is a good crit weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Another really good option for Wanderer is the Blackcliff Agate. Similar to the previous entry, it provides a 55.1% CRIT DMG at level 90. Travelers can get this weapon from Paimon's Bargains in exchange for 24 Masterless Starglitter.

Poll : 0 votes