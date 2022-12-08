Best artifacts for Wanderer in Genshin Impact: Builds, weapons, and Scaramouche team comps

Wanderer (also known as Scaramouche to some fans) was recently introduced in Genshin Impact 3.3, and many Travelers are wondering how to build him. He's not too limiting when it comes to viable builds, and even F2P players have some solid options available to them.

Keep in mind that this guide was made at the start of Genshin Impact 3.3. New developments and future updates won't be reflected here. However, these weapons, artifacts, and team comps should stay relevant for a while.

Genshin Impact Wanderer build guide: Scaramouche artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Artifacts

You get this artifact set from the City of Gold Domain in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Desert Pavilion Chronicle was practically made for Scaramouche. Here are its set effects:

2-piece: +15% Anemo DMG

+15% Anemo DMG 4-piece: When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

Wanderer is a 5-star Anemo Catalyst, so having +15% Anemo DMG will always be valuable to him. He's heavily focused on Normal and Charged Attacks whilst using his Elemental Skill, so the 4-piece set effect is also amazing for him.

Artifact stats to consider include:

Sands of Eon: ATK%

ATK% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo DMG

Anemo DMG Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

The main substats to aim for are CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, and ATK%. Here are some other artifact sets that work well:

Viridescent (it has the same 2-piece set effect as Desert Pavilion Chronicle)

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Echoes of an Offering

Gladiator's Finale

Weapons

Scaramouche and his signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer's best weapon is Tulaytullah's Remembrance, which is also his signature weapon that is available in his corresponding Epitome Invocation.

Getting both Scaramouche and this weapon won't be easy for F2P players, so they'll have to consider some alternatives. Other decent weapons to consider for Wanderer in Genshin Impact include:

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The Widsith

Solar Pearl (Gnostic Hymn only)

Mappa Mare (craftable by F2P)

Dodoco Tales (free, but it was only available from an old event)

Team comps

An example team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Anemo characters tend to be pretty flexible regarding team comps in Genshin Impact, and Wanderer is no different. Some good teammates include:

Faruzan + Yelan + Bennett

Faruzan + Xingqiu + Bennett

Faruzan + Xingqiu + Zhongli

Yun Jin + Xingqiu + Xiangling

Yun Jin + Yelan + Zhongli

Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Ganyu + Mona + Diona

Xingqiu + Beidou + Fischl

Yelan + Beidou + Fischl

Some players might wish to have a shielder on the team since Wanderer lacks resistance to interruptions. Scaramouche doesn't have much defensive utility by himself since he focuses entirely on damage, so his best teammates usually accent his DPS output or support him via other means.

Apart from the characters mentioned in the list above, there are still some great teammates to consider, like Jean, Nahida, Dendro Traveler, and Layla. Scaramouche is incredibly flexible in Genshin Impact, especially since Anemo reacts so well with most other elements.

