Most picked teams in Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

A new dataset of the most popular teams for Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 has been released. The sample size here is 105,556, specifically based on some Chinese players' data. Different regions may have different results. Also, all the information provided here was compiled by June 2, 2023. Some data may change in the upcoming weeks as more players play the game.

Nonetheless, it is still worth looking at the most popular Spiral Abyss teams and seeing why they successfully clear Floor 12 as often as they do. Note that the following list is primarily based on their overall usage rate and not just which half frequently uses these teams.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 data: The most popular teams

The second page of the above Reddit post shows the most popular teams used in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Note that readers need to look at the highlighted numbers in the second column. In case the Reddit post gets taken down or is too small to read, here is a summary of the top ten most popular units:

Nahida + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling: 18.5% Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 12.2% Nahida + Xingqiu + Bennett + Kuki Shinobu: 7.3% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Nahida: 6.9% Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 6.5% Raiden + Kazuha + Bennett + Kujoy Sara: 5.1% Ayaka + Kazuha + Mona + Diona: 4.8% Raiden + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 4.8% Raiden + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling: 4.3% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Nahida + Xingqiu: 3.8%

For reference, the following list shows how often those lineups were used in each half. The first number represents the first half of Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12, while the second number corresponds with the second half:

Nahida + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling: 0 : 100 Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 100 : 0 Nahida + Xingqiu + Bennett + Kuki Shinobu: 0 : 100 Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Nahida: 0 : 100 Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 50 : 50 Raiden + Kazuha + Bennett + Kujoy Sara: 99 : 1 Ayaka + Kazuha + Mona + Diona: 99 : 1 Raiden + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 74 : 26 Raiden + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling: 60 : 40 Hu Tao + Zhongli + Nahida + Xingqiu: 0 : 100

Seven of the top three lineups are almost exclusively used in one-half of Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. Only three of these have more variety by comparison. Unsurprisingly, all of the most popular characters were common sights on the most used teams.

These four characters formed the most popular team (Image via HoYoverse)

Those with access to any popular teams should consider using them if they're currently struggling with Floor 12 of Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss. Some of these lineups are easy to build since they often include a mix of Bennett, Xiangling, or Xingqiu on the team. In a few cases, some sides use all three (like the first-place one with Nahida).

