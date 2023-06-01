Create

“Least favorite abyss so far, 0/10”- Genshin Impact community reacts to hardest Spiral Abyss Floor 12 challenge yet

By Alan Sahbegovic
Modified Jun 01, 2023 20:05 GMT
Some enemies are naturally unpopular to fight in this content
Some enemies are naturally unpopular to fight in this content (Image via HoYoverse)

The common sentiment from the Genshin Impact community towards the latest Spiral Abyss Floor 12 challenge is largely negative. Many Travelers hate the perceived difficulty of this updated content. For those who don't know, there is a time limit involved for beating the Spiral Abyss and getting a certain number of stars. You're incentivized to complete this content quickly to earn as many Primogems as possible.

Twitter user @zajef77 eloquently said:

"Least favorite abyss so far, 0/10, never put three melee heralds in the same wave again."
Least favorite abyss so far, 0/10, never put 3 melee heralds in the same wave again

This tweet specifically refers to the second wave of 12-1's second half. In that bout, Genshin Impact players must fight against two Abyss Heralds: Frost Falls and one Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents. However, these enemies aren't the only thing causing chaos in the community, as some other waves have also been problematic.

Genshin Impact reactions to updated 3.7 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

This Twitch clip of Enviosity rage quitting at the last battle of the new Spiral Abyss is both amusing and relatable. He nearly defeats the Iniquitous Baptist before deciding to yell and AFK for a bit. It doesn't take long for the streamer to quit the game and show himself shutting down the computer.

i hate this new spiral abyss
Genshin devs, in the face of "dead/unenjoyable game" allegations, decided to release the worst abyss of all time. IT IS SO BAD IT MAKES ZERO SENSE, IT NEEDS BOTH AOE AND SINGLE TARGET DPS, WITH LV 100 BEASTS ARE YOU SERIOUS?! twitter.com/zajef77/status…
thank you for the worst spiral abyss up to date :)

Unsurprisingly, many gamers have expressed disapproval of the new Spiral Abyss on social media. Many players have called it "the worst" and even used specific criticisms, as shown in the tweet about "Lvl 100 beasts." Fighting two waves of a Consecrated Horned Crocodile and Consecrated Fanged Beast is quite unpopular online.

Even if you beat that half, you will be stuck with the aforementioned Iniquitous Baptist in the next fight. Notably, most Floor 12s don't get nearly as much criticism as the one discussed in this article.

Hoyo took all the memes about "anxiety-inducing" spiral abyss personally and said screw you allI've only seen people complaining about it being too hard since then LMAO 😭
@AsianGuyStream yeah i mean its not about the difficulty its about it being just higher and higher dps checks instead of skill checks like the old 11-2 monolith or other end game like raids/dungeons/coop shitMORE HPMORE ANNOYING ENEMIESNO FLOORS PAST 12BAHAHAHA SUFFER WITH ME!!!!!!!
@APotatoSoph @Enviosity L take- we want more challenging endgame content mostly in quantity- not spiral abyss to appeal to whaling. Also, how daft of you to blame the community you disagree with rather than mihoyo.

The anxiety quote stated in one of the tweets shown above is a reference to what Genshin Impact developers stated in an interview:

"The Spiral Abyss is one of the most effective ways [for] players [to] test out their party composition and combat strength. If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players--not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."

Floor 12's current lineup is arguably much more stress-inducing than past ones. Also, some Genshin Impact players find this content boring as they describe it as more of a DPS check than a skill check. The final tweet shown here also describes how some players feel like the current difficulty of Floor 12 is just to incentivize whaling.

3.7 Abyss💀
@hxg_diluc Losing my mental sanity for 150 primogems....i think i will skip this floor 12.
@hxg_diluc I never do floor 11 to 12 for my own mental health and sanity.

Some people find Floor 12 to be too brutal to be worth doing. A few lesser-skilled Genshin Impact players even plan to skip Floor 11. Unfortunately for them, the current Spiral Abyss phase is expected to last for nearly a month. While they have ample time to clear this content, the stress caused by doing so might not be worth it for some players, especially just for a few Primogems.

The new update barely came out, and most of the playerbase is already voicing how much they hate Floor 12.

Poll : Do you struggle with Genshin Impact 3.7's Floor 12?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...