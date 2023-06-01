3 best teams for Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.7 has been reset with a new set of enemies on Floor 12. The community is calling the latest cycle the hardest abyss yet as it features some of the most troublesome enemies, including a couple of Abyss Heralds, Consecrated Beasts, Thunder Manifestation, and the Iniquitous Baptist. On top of that, the opponents in some chambers spawn in multiple waves, so defeating them can get time-consuming.

In the new Spiral Abyss cycle, Genshin Impact players must bring teams that can perform well in stages with single and multiple enemy groups. Here are three of the best teams to use in the latest Abyss reset.

3 best teams to clear Genshin Impact version 3.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Ayaka Freeze team

Ayaka freeze team is still one of the best in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though Cryo and freeze reaction are currently not considered meta, the Ayaka freeze team is still one of the strongest in Genshin Impact. While there are multiple variations of this team comp, the party's most powerful and optimal members are Ayaka, Kazuha, Shenhe, and Kokomi.

This Freeze team can be very effective in the first half of Floor 12, especially against the Consecrated Beasts and the Primal Constructs. These enemy types can inflict massive damage and instantly wipe out the entire party if the player is not careful. However, Ayaka's freeze team can keep all the enemies frozen and not allow them to do anything, making this team one of the best options in the first half.

If Genshin Impact players do not own some of the party members in this team, they can also use their F2P substitutes, such as Diona or Rosaria for Shenhe, Sucrose for Kazuha, and Mona for Kokomi.

2) Raiden National team

Raiden National team is a powerful F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

The second recommendation is the Raiden National, also known as Rational. It is one of the most F2P-friendly teams in Genshin Impact and is still very effective in almost every combat-based content in the game, including the Spiral Abyss. Fortunately, the Raiden National team can work in both halves of the Spiral Abyss Floor 12. However, the Shogun will be ineffective against Thunder Manifestation due to its immunity against Electro damage.

That said, Genshin Impact players should still be able to clear this chamber with the help of Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett. Furthermore, the Rational team will also be one of the best teams to use against the Iniquitous Baptist and the Abyss Heralds since it's easier to break their shield with this party.

On that note, players with Yelan can use her instead of Xingqiu since she can provide more DPS for the team and buff the on-field unit's damage through her passives.

3) Yoimiya Vaporize team

Yoimiya is one of the strongest ST DPS units (Image via HoYoverse)

The final team recommendation is this Yoimiya team. While this is not the most F2P team in the game, players with these characters can use them in the second half of Floor 12, although they might struggle a bit against the three Abyss Heralds in the first chamber. At the same time, Yoimiya performs brilliantly against Thunder Manifestation, making her one of the best main DPS options in the current Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact players can also bring Xingqiu if they do not have Yelan. Similarly, if their Yun Jin is not properly built, then Bennett is also a good option since he can heal and buff Yoimiya's attack.

