Genshin Impact developers believe more endgame content will make players anxious, fans disagree

Genshin Impact seems to have a divided community once again, solely due to the comments made by the company in one of their recent interviews. After being asked whether they would add anything over the current endgame content, the Chinese video game company said they don't want to make their playerbase more "anxious."
Typically, this has made a lot of fans angry and disappointed, leading some even to question their loyalty to the game.
In a recent interview with Gamespot, HoYoverse opened up about many things, one of which highlighted their plans for Genshin Impact's endgame. Most in the community are not pleased with what the company has to say about the future.
Genshin Impact community expresses their feelings after HoYoverse's 'anxiety' comment on additional endgame
Since its launch, Spiral Abyss has been the primary 'endgame' in Genshin Impact. Players must go through twelve floors, with only the last three resetting every 15 days. This allows everyone to test their builds and party synergies and obtain 600 primogems.
However, after more than two years, some thought that HoYoverse would eventually launch something similar in the coming days. The company appears to have a different plan on the matter.
In a recent interview with Gamespot, the Chinese video game company stated the following when asked about permanent endgame content in the future:
"If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players--not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."
Furthermore, when asked about making older characters more viable in the current meta, HoYoverse replied:
"If a character is only assessed by a single dimension of numerical strength, power creep could indeed be an issue. However, in Genshin Impact, [the] rules of gameplay [are more impactful] than how strong a character is. Therefore, new battlegrounds, new challenge levels, or even new team builds, all have potential to bring new life to existing content."
This has sparked huge flames within the community, where the majority are 'disappointed' with the company regarding the answers.
Most players who hated the gacha system in a video game stayed with Genshin Impact because of the beautiful open-world and combat experience it provides for free. However, almost everyone wanted to have additional permanent endgame content for more primogems and less boring replayability.
With Genshin Impact being the first of its kind, the open-world gacha title took the community by storm with its multiple addictive gameplay features, all of which were on the market for free.
However, as time passed, players ran out of content to play in the game, leading players to a single endgame loop called the Spiral Abyss. After two years, nothing much has changed in the game except multiple new regions and characters. The endgame Spiral, on the other hand, is all the same.
HoYoverse's recent interview opened up a lot of eyes and ears for both new and veteran players, as a company's official statement does change many things going into the future.
It is unknown whether HoYoverse will listen to the community for a more concrete answer in the future. Hence, the only permanent content will be the upcoming Genius Invocation TCG.