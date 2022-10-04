Genshin Impact developers believe more endgame content will make players anxious, fans disagree

Genshin Impact seems to have a divided community once again, solely due to the comments made by the company in one of their recent interviews. After being asked whether they would add anything over the current endgame content, the Chinese video game company said they don't want to make their playerbase more "anxious."

Typically, this has made a lot of fans angry and disappointed, leading some even to question their loyalty to the game.

He Didn't Laugh @LaughTale0 About Spiral Abyss, a lot are angry about the red sentence, but completely ignore the yellow where they say they'll add more gameplay.

Not everyone play Abyss, a lot of Genshin players are casual.

Even I don't really care even though I played and 36* it, only for the primos About Spiral Abyss, a lot are angry about the red sentence, but completely ignore the yellow where they say they'll add more gameplay.Not everyone play Abyss, a lot of Genshin players are casual.Even I don't really care even though I played and 36* it, only for the primos https://t.co/qe9i4rMLTv

In a recent interview with Gamespot, HoYoverse opened up about many things, one of which highlighted their plans for Genshin Impact's endgame. Most in the community are not pleased with what the company has to say about the future.

Genshin Impact community expresses their feelings after HoYoverse's 'anxiety' comment on additional endgame

Since its launch, Spiral Abyss has been the primary 'endgame' in Genshin Impact. Players must go through twelve floors, with only the last three resetting every 15 days. This allows everyone to test their builds and party synergies and obtain 600 primogems.

Gacha Gamer @GachaGamer (1/9) Why Genshin Impact Will Never Have True Endgame, A Thread



So Gamespot recently had an interview with Genshin devs and you can see their quote highlighted - they are not planning to add more serious endgame.

Am I surprised? Not all. Frankly, I am more surprised (1/9) Why Genshin Impact Will Never Have True Endgame, A ThreadSo Gamespot recently had an interview with Genshin devs and you can see their quote highlighted - they are not planning to add more serious endgame. Am I surprised? Not all. Frankly, I am more surprised https://t.co/EoDkpZM2qM

However, after more than two years, some thought that HoYoverse would eventually launch something similar in the coming days. The company appears to have a different plan on the matter.

In a recent interview with Gamespot, the Chinese video game company stated the following when asked about permanent endgame content in the future:

"If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players--not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."

Furthermore, when asked about making older characters more viable in the current meta, HoYoverse replied:

"If a character is only assessed by a single dimension of numerical strength, power creep could indeed be an issue. However, in Genshin Impact, [the] rules of gameplay [are more impactful] than how strong a character is. Therefore, new battlegrounds, new challenge levels, or even new team builds, all have potential to bring new life to existing content."

This has sparked huge flames within the community, where the majority are 'disappointed' with the company regarding the answers.

Zy0x @Zy0x_ this makes me so sad lmao this makes me so sad lmao https://t.co/e3Eqb35p4N

Zy0x @Zy0x_ i spent 15 mins typing a passive aggressive comment about how i wanted to use the characters i had spent months building and how entirely optional coop bosses/dungeons/puzzles would be amazing and not just "anxiety enducing" but i deleted it because im truly

more sad than angry i spent 15 mins typing a passive aggressive comment about how i wanted to use the characters i had spent months building and how entirely optional coop bosses/dungeons/puzzles would be amazing and not just "anxiety enducing" but i deleted it because im truly more sad than angry

Zeniet @Zeniiet

- No plans to expand end-game similar to Spiral Abyss

- Mini-game such as TCG to provide the permanent end-game experience

- Resin increase: No

- Old characters won't get buffs

- Traveler oufit won't be a thing for now

#原神 #GenshinImpact Highlights of recent Genshin Interview- No plans to expand end-game similar to Spiral Abyss- Mini-game such as TCG to provide the permanent end-game experience- Resin increase: No- Old characters won't get buffs- Traveler oufit won't be a thing for now Highlights of recent Genshin Interview- No plans to expand end-game similar to Spiral Abyss- Mini-game such as TCG to provide the permanent end-game experience- Resin increase: No- Old characters won't get buffs- Traveler oufit won't be a thing for now#原神 #GenshinImpact

bwaap! @enocbwaap @Zy0x_ hoyoverse when players with maxed out C6 5-star characters start asking if harder endgame content is coming soon @Zy0x_ hoyoverse when players with maxed out C6 5-star characters start asking if harder endgame content is coming soon https://t.co/iKS0HNoJj0

bwaap! @enocbwaap @Zy0x_ i understand the sentiment but do they really think the anime hearthstone is gonna keep the veteran players satisfied for that long @Zy0x_ i understand the sentiment but do they really think the anime hearthstone is gonna keep the veteran players satisfied for that long

Gacha Gamer @GachaGamer (2/9) why some other content creators didn't see this coming a mile away.

I have been repeating this over and over again - Genshin Impact focuses on story/character first and combat/challenge second.

I wish we had more endgame, I truly do but after seeing the same 12 Abyss Floors (2/9) why some other content creators didn't see this coming a mile away.I have been repeating this over and over again - Genshin Impact focuses on story/character first and combat/challenge second.I wish we had more endgame, I truly do but after seeing the same 12 Abyss Floors

Most players who hated the gacha system in a video game stayed with Genshin Impact because of the beautiful open-world and combat experience it provides for free. However, almost everyone wanted to have additional permanent endgame content for more primogems and less boring replayability.

With Genshin Impact being the first of its kind, the open-world gacha title took the community by storm with its multiple addictive gameplay features, all of which were on the market for free.

Phantomloxx @phantomloxx Whoever green lighted that Genshin interview is definitely getting in trouble. Also Genshin censoring people complaining about no endgame from the interview. Common Mihoyo L Whoever green lighted that Genshin interview is definitely getting in trouble. Also Genshin censoring people complaining about no endgame from the interview. Common Mihoyo L

However, as time passed, players ran out of content to play in the game, leading players to a single endgame loop called the Spiral Abyss. After two years, nothing much has changed in the game except multiple new regions and characters. The endgame Spiral, on the other hand, is all the same.

Ethan Anderson @KGEthanA



Don’t think they like most of the answers though twitter.com/zy0x_/status/1… Zy0x @Zy0x_ this makes me so sad lmao this makes me so sad lmao https://t.co/e3Eqb35p4N Feel like I did a pretty good job with these questions in my Genshin Impact interview for GameSpot, so it’s cool to see the community reading and sharing opinions on itDon’t think they like most of the answers though Feel like I did a pretty good job with these questions in my Genshin Impact interview for GameSpot, so it’s cool to see the community reading and sharing opinions on itDon’t think they like most of the answers though 😬 twitter.com/zy0x_/status/1…

HoYoverse's recent interview opened up a lot of eyes and ears for both new and veteran players, as a company's official statement does change many things going into the future.

It is unknown whether HoYoverse will listen to the community for a more concrete answer in the future. Hence, the only permanent content will be the upcoming Genius Invocation TCG.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far