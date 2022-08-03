10 open-world games for mobile phones that are massive and engaging

Open-world games are about the freedom to explore and create unique adventures in a given environment. While PC and gaming console developers have often come up with unbelievably big and enchantingly beautiful open-world games, mobile developers are not lagging far behind.

Mobile phones have very much become a full-fledged gaming platform in recent years. The best part is that gamers can easily sit back, relax, and just start playing through these gadgets.

Ten massive yet engaging open-world games that can be played on mobile phones and tablets

1) Gangstar Vegas

Go on a journey of crime, gang wars, and illegal racing to be the king of Vegas (Image via Gameloft)

Gangstar Vegas, developed by Gameloft, is a masterpiece with an open-world map size of nine sq. km. The game has everything that open-world lovers want from a role-playing action-adventure game.

The open world of Gangstar Vegas is full of gang wars, crime scenes, and violence. It's a crime adventure where players have to team up with some of the most well-made characters in mobile gaming history to take over the city of Vegas.

The open world of Gangstar Vegas has a ton of activities that gamers can indulge in, from entering and playing in casinos to taking part in mini-events in the open world, such as racing challenges, to buying property and collectibles.

Overall, this game Vegas gives enough reasons for readers to come back and roam around the open world even if they have completed the story missions.

2) ARK Survival Evolved

Hunt, gather resources, and tame dinosaurs and other pre-historic creatures in this game of survival (Image via Studio Wildcard)

In the open world of ARK Survival, players find themselves stranded in a pre-historic world surrounded by dinosaurs. It has over 80 species of dinosaurs to be discovered and tamed, including the ferocious T-Rex and other pre-historic monsters such as the Wooly Mammoth, Sabretooth, Mega Piranha, and the Titano Boa.

It's a game of collecting resources, building bases, and exploring the pre-historic world dominated by dinosaurs. The best part is that users can tame dinosaurs and go on expeditions to explore underground caves and taverns with their newfound partners.

ARK Survival comes in offline and online versions. However, it's wiser to play the former first and get the hang of the title before switching to the online mode, as it tends to become really competitive for newbies.

3) Genshin Impact

Customize characters and go on a voyage across the magical world of Tevyat in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact is an action-packed open-world game that has broken all records in the recent past. It is selling like hot cakes right now.

Developed and published by Chinese game developer miHoYo, Genshin Impact features a beautifully created, detailed to perfection open-world that has an uncanny resemblance to another open-world title, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Genshin Impact has a vast open world map comprising two distinct regions, estimated to be around 30 sq. km and growing. The title takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, where gamers can choose from various characters.

They are free to explore the open world of Teyvat as per their wishes. And as the story progresses, players can also choose interchangeable characters.

4) Second Galaxy

A game of endless space exploration and survival, Second Galaxy is an online sci-fi space exploration offering that puts users in an open world, or, in other words, a virtual universe comprising 4961 galaxies.

When it comes to gameplay, Second Galaxy offers a mix of RPG and SLG elements. It is a title where gamers can go on a never-ending voyage of exploring stars, space combat, collecting valuable resources, and teaming up with online players to form alliances and compete in endless missions.

5) Hungry Shark World

Eat to survive, dominate the sea, and be the top predator in Hungry Shark World (Image via Ubisoft)

A sequel to the award-winning mobile game Hungry Shark Evolution, Ubisoft's Hungry Shark World is an ingenious open-world title about users controlling a shark that can be played on the go. It's about eating, where they get to control a shark, eat as many fish as they can, collect points, and unlock even bigger sharks.

Unlike Hungry Shark Evolution, where there is only one ocean, gamers can traverse four maps, comprising the Pacific Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the South China Sea, in Hungry Shark World. Each ocean has unique spots to explore and has its own bosses to beat, or in other words, to eat!

It's the perfect open-world game to sit back and have an engaging hour on mobile phones. It is easy to play, fun, interesting, and highly informative about sharks.

6) Chimeraland

Chimeraland is a huge MMORPG game set in a beautifully created pre-historic land. This open-world game offers a humongous map for a mobile game at 800 sq. km.

Chimeraland lets players design fully customizable characters and set foot on a journey of exploration and survival with plenty of in-game accessories, upgradable weapons, and magical abilities.

It offers brilliant gameplay where users get to kill and tame artistically created monsters and other creatures. The title has a gorgeously designed open world where gamers can build bases, go hunting, tame beasts, gather and trade resources, undertake intense exploration, and survive.

7) Minecraft

Let your imagination go wild in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is an unbelievably huge sandbox open-world game where gamers can build anything they want. It gives wings to creativity and is recommended for anybody with an artistic touch.

Launched in 2009, the entire game was created in Java programming language. Since then, the title has kept on growing. Today, it is believed to be larger than the surface area of the planet Neptune.

Minecraft truly offers infinite possible creations. It's a title of endless possibilities for survival.

Players can literally raid an entire settlement, take all the loot, and walk away unnoticed if they play their game right. In this particular open-world game, there are many ways to manipulate the game mechanics.

Every gamer should give Minecraft a try at least once in their lifetime. There are endless dungeons to be explored and wonders to be discovered.

8) GTA San Andreas

Follow the criminal life of CJ across the three cities of Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar North)

Rockstar Games' GTA series will easily go down in the annals of history as one of the best role-playing open-world games ever. Among them, GTA San Andreas has a special place in the hearts of the majority of gamers.

Kudos to developers Rockstar North, who achieved the painstaking task of bringing GTA San Andreas to the mobile platform.

Any list of open-world games for mobile phones would be incomplete without GTA San Andreas, which can be purchased online from the Google Play Store.

Readers can go ahead and relive their childhood memories. Set out on an epic adventure with CJ filled with heists and crime scenes.

9) The Pathless

Play this mythical adventure game of an archer and his eagle friend (Image via Annapurna Interactive)

The Pathless is an indie open-world game where players control a mythical hunter on a mission to save the mystical world plagued by an evil curse brought down by the main antagonist.

This title has a minimalist yet engaging storyline, where users discover clues left on notes left behind by dead hunters. Initially, the gameplay is brutal to get used to, but once adjusted, The Pathless is worth it.

The open world is beautifully decorated, perfectly created, and boasts a unique art style. The Pathless is filled with puzzles that gradually get harder as the game progresses.

And, unlike other open-world games, The Pathless does not have a mini-map. Instead, gamers have to rely on the protagonist's spirit vision ability to locate undiscovered locations and other cool points of interest in the open world, adding fun to the gameplay.

10) Wilderless

No missions, no objectives, no enemies, just miles of endless exploration (Image via Horizon Studio)

Wilderless is probably one of the most off-beat open-world games ever created. It has no enemies, no storylines to complete, no teams, no problems to solve, nor any damage or loss.

Developed by Horizon Studios, Wilderless is a title where users just have to survive. It's a game of being in the moment.

It's an open-world game where they can enjoy still and serene moments of calmness amidst magnanimous landscapes of mountains and forests or just sit beside a lake.

Players can roam anywhere they feel like, enjoy beautifully created sunsets, picturesque gorges, go camping, and simply open up their minds.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far