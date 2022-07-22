5 best open-world games like GTA 5 for mobile

Rockstar Games has released mobile versions of many of it older titles. Unfortunately, its biggest game, GTA 5, still does not have an official mobile version. This might change in the future, especially after Take-Two Interactive's deal with the major mobile gaming company Zynga.

For now, mobile gamers have to look for alternatives. Fortunately, there is no shortage of open-world games similar to GTA 5 that they can download and play on their mobile phones right now.

This article will provide players with a list of five of the best GTA 5-like games that they can play on their mobile phones.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 mobile games that offer open-world action like GTA 5

1) Gangstar Vegas

Gangstar Vegas is a pretty popular open-world title whose gameplay is comparable to GTA 5. Even though the tone is more absurd and quirky, players will have a lot fun doing different missions and exploring the city.

The playable character in this game is a professional boxer who must battle mafia leaders to progress in the world. It skillfully mixes an engaging plot with vibrant visuals.

Moreover, this is a sandbox game for Android, similar to others like GTA 5, and players will be awarded cash and experience points. They can get this game on both IOS and Android devices.

2) MadOut2 Big City Online

This is another popular open-world sandbox mobile game, that provides players with a collection of 30+ different cars that they can drive, which is pretty impressive considering this is only a mobile game.

Players can also do many different activities and missions and generally roam anywhere on the map and cause mayhem whenever they like. It is also online, so players can create a gang of nearly 100 people and complete different challenges and missions together. Players can get this game on Android and IOS devices.

3) Go to Town series

Go to Town is a series of open-world mobile games very similar to the GTA games in which players can explore a huge city that feels lived in, atleast by mobile gaming standards.

Players also have the option of exploring the world in a myriad of different ways. They can drive cars, bikes and even fly helicopters if they are fond of traveling through the sky.

They can also cause chaos and commit crimes to their heart's content, and there is also a very impressive police system as well. This series of games is available on both Android and IOS.

4) Grand Gangsters 3D

Doodle Mobile Ltd. is the developer of this popular action open-world game. It takes place in Sin City, where the player must battle gangs while establishing his own empire. Six separate car heist missions, street racing, dodging police, and taking out rival gangs are all part of Grand Gangsters 3D.

The game features stunning visuals and responsive touch controls with several different types of vehicles and weaponry that players have access to. The city's missions are dispersed throughout four separate neighborhoods. Sadly, iOS devices cannot access this game; it is only available on Android.

5) Payback 2

Payback 2 has succeeded in becoming one of the most well-liked open-world mobile titles. It includes vehicle chases, gang fights, helicopter chases, tank fights, and everything players might expect to find in GTA 5.

They will find plenty of action and adventure in the missions offered by this game. It provides access to over nine game modes and seven cities. It also offers over 50 campaign events and a good selection of cars that players can drive and get into high-speed chases with.

