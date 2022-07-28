No Man's Sky: When is the space exploration game coming to Nintendo Switch

No Man's Sky's redemption narrative has already been etched into the annals of video game history. The space exploration title's Steam page now holds a 'Mostly Positive' review rating, with the game seeing a steady stream of major updates that incidentally have been provided for free to players.

Interestingly, players have got to enjoy one magnificent update after another and it does not look like Sean Murray and Hello Games plan to stop anytime soon. In their latest blog post, Murray acknowledged that there is already a host of surprising new future content planned along with the previously-announced launch on Nintendo Switch for later this year.

The game was initially released for Windows and PlayStation 4 in 2016, followed by Xbox One in 2018, and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2020.

No Man's Sky will launch on Nintendo Switch later this Fall

Partnering with Bandai Namco Europe for the game's distribution, Hello Games will be releasing the spacefaring game on Nintendo Switch on October 7, 2022. The title will be available through Nintendo's eShop and physically through all retailers. The developers will also be releasing a physical PlayStation 5 version for the first time ever.

Releasing Oct 7th No Man's Sky is coming to Nintendo Switch

In No Man's Sky, the player character is a Traveler free to explore an almost-infinite number of planets and star systems filled with various sorts of flora and fauna. Given the procedurally-generated aspect of the title, players will forever be finding unique items inside the game's over 18 quintillion planets and their ecosystems.

Players get to engage in gathering resources, document various species, build planetary bases, acquire and upgrade ships, freighters, and much more. There is a treasure trove of things for players to find, and any expansion to newer platforms certainly makes for an excellent opportunity.

The title also has its own overarching plot that explains what is happening within the game and why. From time to time, Hello Games adds limited-time expeditions, such as the latest Polestar. There, players take up the role of the captain of a heavy shipping freighter, which has been mysteriously damaged during its interstellar cruise.

“Embark on an interstellar cruise as the captain of a heavy shipping freighter, warping your metal fortress across the galaxy” 🏻



"Embark on an interstellar cruise as the captain of a heavy shipping freighter, warping your metal fortress across the galaxy"

Major updates also add refreshing new content and changes to the game's mechanics. Endurance, the 20th major update in No Man's Sky that was released earlier last week, added a more varied freighter base building, living frigates, space storms, and more.

Space Whales!

🕹️New Expedition

🥰Whalestalker Cloak

Community goal

🧠New narrative

Roguelike Mechanic

Organic Frigate Reward

Temporal Starship Trail



Free and Out now on PC, PlayStation and XBox No Man's Sky LeviathanSpace Whales!🕹️New Expedition🥰Whalestalker CloakCommunity goal🧠New narrativeRoguelike MechanicOrganic Frigate RewardTemporal Starship TrailFree and Out now on PC, PlayStation and XBox No Man's Sky Leviathan🐋Space Whales!🕹️New Expedition🥰Whalestalker Cloak🌍Community goal🧠New narrative💀Roguelike Mechanic🚀Organic Frigate Reward🔮Temporal Starship TrailFree and Out now on PC, PlayStation and XBox https://t.co/iqJXidd3nf

Earlier this year at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, it was revealed that Hello Games is developing No Man's Sky ports for both the macOS and iPadOS. This is definitely exciting news as it will open the game up for an even wider audience to enjoy.

Not many would have hedged their bets on Hello Games salvaging the situation after No Man's Sky's disastrous launch. Yet, six years later, they have managed to turn it all around. Acknowledging their work, the game was recently given the 'Evolving Game' award at the 18th British Academy Games Awards (BAFTA) 2022.

