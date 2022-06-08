Along with Switch and PSVR2, No Man's Sky is also set to make its foray into Mac

The redemption arc of No Man's Sky is one for the history books now. Having been released in a disaster, Sean Murray and Hello Games have slowly added one mechanic after the other and rebuilt their relationship with the players. No Man's Sky now boasts multiple significant content updates and a thriving community six years later.

Amazing to catch a glimpse on stage at the Apple keynote today No Man's Sky is coming to Mac 🤯

And that community is further set to grow as No Man's Sky makes further foray onto other platforms. The game has been officially confirmed to be coming to Nintendo's handheld device in the summer of 2022. The latest State of Play in June also stated that the title is in development for PSVR2.

Now, it turns out that No Man's Sky is being developed to make its debut on Apple.

No Man's Sky is set to come to both Mac and iPad later this year

At the recently concluded Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the company announced that they are developing a new Metal 3 API for Macs which will allow the device to have better gaming capabilities and more efficiently render gameplay. On top of that, Apple is bringing its own DLSS-like system called MetalFX Upscaling.

It is being touted as Apple's take on NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS. The company states these improvements will be seen perfectly when No Man's Sky and Resident Evil Village arrive later this year for the system. The Metal 3 will also launch with iPad OS 16, and the space-exploration game has also been confirmed for the handheld device.

Hello Games' venture into both Mac and iPad is significant both for the game and for Apple. It hopefully marks a serious interest from the latter in matters of gaming while the former keeps going from stride to stride while showcasing that it is not impossible to salvage a disastrous launch.

The title has seen a number of major updates over the years that have added fresh content for players to explore and experience. Furthermore, these top-notch quality updates are free of any extra charge, which has further endeared the developers to the community.

Space Whales!

🕹️New Expedition

🥰Whalestalker Cloak

Community goal

🧠New narrative

Roguelike Mechanic

Organic Frigate Reward

Temporal Starship Trail



Space Whales!
🕹️New Expedition
🥰Whalestalker Cloak
Community goal
🧠New narrative
Roguelike Mechanic
Organic Frigate Reward
Temporal Starship Trail
Free and Out now on PC, PlayStation and XBox No Man's Sky Leviathan

Recently, Hello Games added the Outlaw update, which introduced space pirates and rebel factions, and the Leviathan expedition, which brought space whales and rogue-like mechanic. Furthermore, Sean Murray has repeatedly stated that they are far from done with fresh new content for the game.

Hello Games has been nominated for and won multiple awards over the past few years for their commitment towards the game and what they have managed to achieve. Recently, No Man's Sky won the prestigious "Best Ongoing Game" at The Game Awards 2020 and the "Evolving Game" award at the 18th British Academy Games Awards (BAFTA) 2022.

The game's addition to the iPad is something that a lot of people will be excited about. It will be interesting to see how the procedurally generated title performs on the device. The community will be eager to welcome newcomers into the fold.

