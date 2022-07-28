No Man's Sky Polestar: Expedition 8 mission, duration, rewards, and more

The latest community expedition of No Man's Sky has finally been launched, a week after the space exploration game saw its 20th major update, Endurance.

Expedition 8: Polestar was announced along with Endurance's patch notes. Community expeditions have been a hit with the game's huge fan base, and players are excited to see what the latest iteration will bring.

Expeditions are periodic updates that bring a series of limited-time events. This begins at a fixed point in the universe, thus the moniker "embark on a shared journey".

Expeditions revolve around a series of milestones, and these may be completed in any order. There are plenty of unique rewards up for grabs that players can bag.

💪🚀Freighter Overhaul👷Vast Bases🛰️Improved Hangar🧑‍🚀NPC Crew🔭New Bridge👀External Windows🛸Teleporter🪨Huge Asteroids Fields🤯Exterior Walkways🌌Space Atmospherics🪐Polestar Expedition🐋Living Frigates👽Combat MissionsFree and Out Now 🙏 https://t.co/g0sSpbRE3Z

Expeditions return to No Man's Sky with Polestar

The official blurb for No Man's Sky Expedition 8: Polestar explains that players will be captaining a heavy shipping freighter on an interstellar cruise as they warp their metal fortress across the galaxy.

During the voyage, players will be repairing the frieghter's unique technology while uncovering "the mysterious circumstances that led to its current predicament".

Furthermore, with Expedition 8, players will be able to end the expedition early and then convert their progress to a Normal Mode save after completing all of their required milestones. As is usual with the mode, when Polestar finally ends, this save conversion will automatically happen.

Polestar will be running in No Man's Sky for approximately six weeks from July 27, with the update already being live on the server. Hello Games also stated that all the limited edition rewards of Polestar will be available to be redeemed across all save games from the Space Anomaly's Quicksilver Synthesis Companion.

The expedition rewards are as follows:

Pilgrim, Polestar, and Heavy Shypping Posters

- Playerswill be able to decorate their freighters and planetary bases with the commemorative posters that Hello Games dedicated to "all spacefarers, navigators, explorers, and freighter crew".

High-Gravity Freighter Trail

- Playerswill be able to customize their capital ship with this limited-edition freighter trail.

Outlaw Building Decorations

- Playerswill be getting the Navigation Archive, Data Display Unit, and Flaming Barrel.

Fleet Commander's Cape

- Players will love donning this cloak in their role

ofthe captain during their voyages

acrossstars.

Child of Helios Companion

- Players will be able to claim the Child of Helios

eggwhich provides a beautiful spectral creature that will accompany them on their journeys.

For No Man's Sky players, community research has been a fun mode that offers interesting challenges and rewards. The next set of items that are to be synthesized will be three freighter exhaust customisations - Antimatter, Golden, and Hadal Freighter Trails.

No Man's Sky's redemption story is one that is known all across the industry. The developers continue to show their love and passion for the project as Hello Games keeps rolling out one update after another. The latest, Endurance, brought a slew of changes to capital ships.

