All biomes in No Man's Sky and what they offer (2022)

No Man's Sky has had a few patches added to its base game since its departure from early access. While the game wasn't well-received by the audience in the initial stages, the developers turned it around by being persistent over the years. And rightly so, Hello Games started getting positive feedback with each update they released.

In last year's Prisms update, the studio implemented a taming feature and visual overhaul of terrain, shifting players' attention more towards settling on a planet. However, each planet can be distinguished by its respective biomes.

The following article lists down all the available biomes in No Man's Sky and what they offer to the players based on their terrain.

All available biomes in No Man's Sky that players can explore through space in 2022

1) Dead planets

Dead Planet (Image via No Man's Sky)

Dead planets are exactly what the name signifies. These types of biomes can be found on a planet that consists of zero atmosphere and low gravity, alongside zero fauna and flora. But there are a few things to look out for when you're here. For example, you can easily come across valuable resources that can be sold for heavy units.

If you are planning to explore these biomes for resources only, stock up on your life support and biohazard protection reserves beforehand. In addition, you won't find any trading posts, storms, or water bodies on these types of planets. An excessive amount of Rusted Metals can also be found here.

2) Scorched planets

Scorched planet (Image via No Man's Sky)

Scorched biomes often come with high temperatures, with rocky and sandy terrains. Due to the intense heat, the flora of the planet has adapted to being peculiar and outlandish, with some even having crimson lava coursing through.

Even if you stumble across one of these types of biomes, make sure to have Sodium ready at all times as your hazard protection will drain away three times faster than any other planet. You can find excessive amounts of Phosphorous, Solanium, and Sulphurine on Scorched planets.

3) Toxic planets

Toxic planets (Image via No Man's Sky)

Mushrooms, acid rain, and muddy swamps. These three things can perfectly explain what a Toxic biome in No Man's Sky might look like. If you're looking from space, you might see a touch of green with a muddy texture and a stream of poison flowing through. The terrain itself is not too far off.

If you're looking for Ammonia, Fungal Mold, Nitrogen, and Jade Peas, you can find all of them on these kinds of planets. Typically, Hazard Protection will continuously drop, so bring in enough Sodium if you're planning to explore such planets.

4) Marsh

Marsh (Image via No Man's Sky)

Marsh biomes come with the most random types of terrain in the galaxy. It varies from Lush to Toxic type, with the latter being more occasional. While they may look quite normal or misty from space, the flora they consist of is mostly toxic fungi or other plants that can't be analyzed.

You can find frequent deposits of Mordite and Faecium with a few Star Bulbs if you happen to be lucky.

5) Volcanic

Volcanic planet (Image via No Man's Sky)

As the same suggests, Volcanic planets are indeed brimming with volcanic eruptions constantly alongside high temperatures. The surface is quite similar to a Scorched planet, with most rocks and sands. Your Hazard Protection will drain away three times faster due to the "extremely high" temperature.

You can come across Basalt, Pyrite, and Sulphurine while exploring a Volcanic planet. These biomes constantly ignite the surface, allowing you to catch fire easily, which further causes your Hazard Protection to drain faster.

6) Irradiated

Irradiated planet (Image via No Man's Sky)

Irradiated planet is another hazardous biome you can come across in No Man's Sky, where your Hazard Protection can drain three times faster. This is due to the presence of intense radioactive gases and mutated plants. However, fauna is common in these biomes despite having extreme weather conditions.

Uranium, Gamma Root, and Radon can be found on these types of planets.

7) Frozen

Frozen planet (Image via No Man's Sky)

Frozen planets can be beautiful to look at, with layers of snow and icy bodies of water everywhere. From space, they look like a giant ball with a mixture of both white and blue. Hazard Protection can be found there, but in excessive amounts only during blizzards.

Dioxide, Frozen Crystals, and Radon can be found there too. It is also important to note that Frozen biomes do contain water in some places, alongside outposts. These terrains can be quite decent for base building, but thermic layer upgrades on exosuits are recommended for players who wish to travel to them.

8) Exotic

Exotic planets (Image via No Man's Sky)

Exotic planets can be pretty rare to find inside a system, however, they consist of unique structures, objects, and animals that can't be found in any other biomes. From space, you will see numerous hexagonal-shaped spots on planets which will signify them as Exotic.

Unlike Dead planets, you won't be needing Life Support Gel or Sodium for Hazard Protection, as this biome doesn't affect any of these. Gold deposits are common among these biomes.

9) Mega Exotic

Mega Exotic biome (Image via No Man's Sky)

Mega Exotic planets consist of everything other biomes do, but with a little twist. If you ever happen to come across one of these, you will see giant versions of everything you’ve seen before in other biomes. In addition, the uniqueness of the atmosphere creates strange colors which can even be just black and white.

These biomes were introduced with the NEXT update, and consist of random resources similar to other biomes.

10) Lush

Lush planets (Image via No Man's Sky)

The one biome that you have probably been looking for, Lush is an Earth-like planet that consists of colorful grass and a whole lot of plants depending on the flora. These biomes are ideal for building a base, as there is a very rare chance of something that can kill a player here.

A yellow galaxy has the best chance of having a Lush biome. Resources such as Paraffinium, Star Bulb, and Nitrogen can be found here.

11) Barren

Barren planet (Image via No Man's Sky)

Barren biomes are sandy for the most part and resemble a desert with cacti of various sizes. There is a small amount of flora and fauna everywhere, but you will find rocks and sand for the majority of the surface.

These types of biomes are not the worst kind to live in, however, similar to deserts, nights can be extremely cold while days will be hot. Resources such as Cactus Flesh, Pyrite, Aloe Flesh, and Sulphurine are common among these Barren biomes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan