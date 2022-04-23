5 ways to read the Galaxy Map in No Man's Sky (2022) 

If you are already warped to another Galaxy in No Man's Sky, chances are you might have already missed out on a Paradise planet along the way. There are more than 250 galaxies in the game, all of which are accessible over time with the help of your Hyperdrive.

Typically, to access each system, you will need a map. This article will break down some of the essential things you can look out for in the Galaxy Maps while traveling on different systems.

5 best ways to navigate through the Galaxy Maps in No Man's Sky (2022)

1) Color of the stars

Galaxy Map in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Once you're inside the Galaxy Maps, make sure to use the free look option. This helps you rotate around different galaxies and navigate through the different colors and distances between yourself and a certain Galaxy.

If you're in the default view with no filters, you will see four different colors that refer to each Spectral Class. The four colors are red, blue, yellow, and green.

If you're looking for a Paradise planet, you can go to the yellow stars. Indium can be found in the blue stars, while Cadmium and Emerald are in the red and green stars, respectively.

2) Know about the system you're traveling to

System Map (Image via No Man's Sky)

After you click on a specific system, the game provides you with a lot of information regarding that galaxy.

To start things off, you will see the name of the system and the affiliated region. Just below are some numbers that might seem unfamiliar at first.

The first number tells you the distance between your current position and the system you're viewing. The second sequence consists of letters and numbers, which are related to the characteristics of the systems. Yellow systems have F and G, Red uses K and M, Green uses E, and Blue uses O and B.

The middle system represents the weather of each planet, with lower numbers meaning higher temperatures. However, you can certainly find Paradise no matter what the numbers show. The next section shows the Race present in the system, with the last Conflict level in that system.

3) Make money using the economic filter

Economy filter in the Galaxy Map (Image via No Man's Sky)

Before reading the economic status of all Galaxies, you will need to install the Economy Scanner in your starship. To get this, summon the Anomaly and head to the Starship Upgrade Vendor located on the far left. Once you have installed the technology, go to outer space and open the Galaxy Map.

Here, you can now access a different filter known as the Economy filter. There are seven different colors representing the various economies in No Man's Sky. However, the only thing you should be looking for is the economic tier of each system. This is a great way to make money early in the game.

Always look for a tier 3 economy system, as it guarantees a high selling and low buying rate from space terminals.

4) Types of ships based on dominating Race

Different Races in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

If you are looking for a particular ship, the best way is to get accustomed to the Races and their favored ship types across Galaxies. Once you have hovered over the system on the Galaxy Map, the very first column will show you the dominant Race in that particular system.

The following list shows the ships that can be found in the respective Race-dominant systems:

Gek system: 7 haulers, 3 Fighters, and 3 Explorers.

Korvax system: 7 Explorers, 3 Fighters, and 3 Haulers.

Vykeen system: 7 Fighters, 3 Explorers, and 3 Haulers.

It is very important to know about the dominant Race in the system you will be traveling to.

5) Choose your destiny or free roam

Free explore option (Image via Hello Games)

No Man's Sky is a huge game with infinite possibilities across over 250 galaxies. However, the game can assist you through various systems if you choose to follow the path of either the Atlas Station, any selected mission, or the center of the Galaxy.

You also have the option to completely free roam, where you can select any random galaxy and start building your base on a Paradise planet.

At the end of the day, the beauty of No Man's Sky is the freedom it grants its players through numerous gadgets and infinite cosmic mysteries.

