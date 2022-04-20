5 ways to quickly earn money in No Man's Sky (2022)

Space travel is no joke, especially when it comes to the mysterious world of No Man's Sky. Here, players are placed in front of endless opportunities and encounters that require firepower, resources, and a whole lot of cash. However, players can also use a lot of things as currencies in different galaxies.

This article will show you the five best ways to gather units quickly and efficiently. Start your journey by fixing the necessary tools and get on your starship as the galaxy holds a lot of unforeseen events.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is based solely on the writer's opinion.

5 best ways to gather money quickly and efficiently in No Man's Sky (2022)

1) Quests

Quests can be accepted from Nexus in Anomaly (Image via No Man's Sky)

Being an open-world game, No Man's Sky thrives off its quest system. From several main quests to countless side missions, players often find themselves overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices available to them.

However, for making units, Mission Listings Agents on Space Stations or the Nexus on Anomaly are great choices. Each of them offers ten thousand to a hundred thousand in rewards for each mission, depending on the difficulty.

Both of these mission types can be completed solo. You can even finish multiple missions from the Space Station for a bigger payout in the end.

2) Mined resources

Gold ore on a random planet (Image via No Man's Sky)

Resources shouldn't be underestimated in this game, as a few can easily make you rich. Once you are ready for your travels by warping into a different galaxy, look for planets that consist of Gold and Silver on them. These can be found in large ores rather than in small chunks.

Use your Analysis Visor to locate a Gold or Silver ore on your planet, as Scanner is pretty much useless when it comes to locating large chunks. Once you have found a Gold or Silver ore, simply take out the Terrain Manipulator and start mining until there is nothing left.

They can then be sold to a Space Station terminal or an NPC pilot for a good amount of units.

3) Ancient Bones

Ancient Bones (Image via Hello Games)

Before getting one of these Ancient Bones, make sure to free up space in your inventory. You can get one from a Space Station and another from the Anomaly. Once you're all set, look for a planet in your system that has Ancient Bones on them.

Land on the planet, open your Visor and start looking for the Buried Technology Module. They come in three rarities, including Common, Rare, and Legendary, each ranging in price from 100,000 to two million.

4) Salvaged Data

Buried Technology Module (Image via No Man's Sky)

If you're still new to No Man's Sky, chances are that Salvaged Data is perhaps the most required item to structure blueprints. However, their use withers away after a while since players eventually end up buying all the blueprints from the Anomaly or the Construction Research Unit.

Later on, any Salvaged Data collected from Buried Modules can fetch a decent price at the Trade Terminal of the Space Station.

5) Black market items

Outlaws Space Station (Image via No Man's Sky)

Once you're done with the introductory quest for the Outlaws update, you will see a lot of new items that have been added to the new patch. However, it is also the best time to stock up on as many units as you can.

To sell black market items, go to the Bounty Master on your respective Outlaw Station and look for a bounty that has a Forged Passport as its reward.

Complete the bounty and collect the rewards from the Bounty Master once you're done. Now, simply go to the terminal and sell them for a larger price. Use the Forged Passport on the main console to clear your name.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh